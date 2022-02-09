“We knew what they were doing, but we couldn’t counter them”: Alem4o and Lagonis detail first two matches of SI 2022

Image via Ubisoft

Sometimes it is good looking at the past, and that’s what we must do with Team oNe now.

If we learned something from the Mexico Major, it’s to never lose hope. It was in fact the Brazilian roster who taught us that lesson; following an unconvincing group stage start the team forced the very first and so far only Siege LAN tiebreaker map. They would win, not just that match but also the whole thing.

Although we are not in that stage of the event yet, Team oNe has had a tough start. Day one saw title candidates DWG KIA beating the Brazilians in 2-0 fashion, with Na’Vi putting oNe between a rock and a hard place on day two.

Regarding the game against DWG KIA, Karl “Alem4o” Zarth admitted that the Koreans “didn’t surprise us” as they in fact “knew what they [DWG KIA] were doing, but we couldn’t counter them”.

“I think APAC teams know a lot more about how to play against us, against teams that count a lot on attacking and adapting, so it’s hard to play against them because they are always moving from one place to another so we lose information on them,” admitted the Brazilian.

Alem4o also explained that the team played “individually bad” and thinks that the players “didn’t win a single gunfight when needed.”

Luckily for Team oNe, Natus Vincere’s match was some kind of redemption, but the team started off on the wrong foot. The Mexico Major champions would lose map one, Oregon, which was their own pick.

Lorenzo “Lagonis” Volpi gave us his thoughts on why the team had such a slow start, speaking about the differences in play style on Oregon between Brazil and the rest of the regions.

“People from outside Brazil play a different Oregon, and we practiced a lot with Brazilian teams when we were coming here because we didn’t do a boot camp, so we struggled a little bit because of different playstyles,” Lagonis explained.

“We were more comfortable with the other maps probably because we could play a different style, we played without thinking a lot about what the enemies would do,” Lagonis concluded.

Team oNe’s future in the competition relies on its matches against Oxygen and MIBR, with the team’s Brazilian opponents, MiBR, coming tomorrow.

“We know MIBR well, I am a fan of them, I wanted to play FelipoX at last SI but it didn’t happen so I am excited to face them tomorrow,” said Alem4o.

Day four will see Team oNe facing Oxygen Esports, which will be oNe’s last game in the group stage. Although that might be a decisive game for the future of the teams in the event, Alem4o admitted not having watched many Oxygen matches. “I don’t think we saw a lot of matches of them (Oxygen) this year,” Alem4o laughed.