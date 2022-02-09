Will there be a new Rainbow Six Vegas?

Rainbow Six Vegas is one of the most beloved in the Tom Clancey Rainbow Six series. It's the sixth in the series, coming out back in 2006 for the Xbox 360, PC, and PlayStation 3. Rainbow Six Vegas 2 came out in 2008, another popular game.

So now, Rainbow Six fans are wondering if there will be another Rainbow Six Vegas.

What is Rainbow Six Vegas?

People say there is something special about the Vegas series. But why?

Rainbow Six features operatives Logan Keller, Gabriel Nowak, and Kan Akahashi being deployed to a Mexican border town. There, they must capture Irena Morales, a terrorist ringleader. But Logan is separated soon after reaching the landing zone.

Logan must fight his way through the town to regroup with Nowak and Akahashi. The team finds where Irena is hiding but are ambused while Irena escapes.

The team rescues a reporter who was kidnapped, finding out that terrorists are using a news van to communicate. After destroying the hub, they are sent to Vertigo Spire, a fancy hotel where they find and rescue a missing researcher. This is when they learn that there's a micro-pulse bomb being planted in the hotel.

The bomb is disarmed but the team soon learns that Irena is located at the Nevada Dam after hacking a terrorist server. Upon arrival, they discover another micro-pulse bomb. They come across a hostage who says the dam will collapse if they don't activate an emergency release valve.

Logan ends up confronting Irena and kills her. The team destroys the missile at the top of the dam.

Rainbow Six Vegas received very positive reviews all around, including gaming critics and casual players alike. The multiplayer was praised as well as the immersive world. It even won "Best First-Person Shooter" in IGN's Best of 2006 as well as many other awards.

After selling 1.7 million copies, it's no surprise that Ubisoft decided to make a second Rainbow Six Vegas.

What happens in Rainbow Six Vegas 2?

Bravo Team, led by Bishop (a custom character), investigates Las Vegas after the National Security Agency suspects Miguel and Alvarez Cabreros of smuggling chemical weapons from Mexico into the city. Bishop's team rushes to the warehouse containing the weapons but are distracted by hostages that need saving.

A Las Vegas recreational center and sports complex are attacked by a chemical bomb, killing civilians. Bishop also learns that Miguel has escaped the area but he is quickly cornered by the Bravo Team. Bishop kills Miguel in self-defense.

The convention center's chief of security says there is a second bomb located on a monorail heading towards the Las Vegas Hilton hotel. The team finds the bomb and disarms it. Soon after, Bishop hears that the terrorists have set up in a penthouse and are preparing for another attack.

But as Bravo Team nears the penthouse, a sniper shoots at their helicopter. Sharon Judd is injured. They fight their way to the roof for extraction but find out that Gabriel Nowak is actually the mastermind behind the terrorist attacks.

The Bravo Team chases Nowak to a Costa Rican villa, allowing Bishop to confront him once again. Bishop ends up eliminating the threat, earning them a position as deputy director of Rainbow HQ in England.

The game was met with a lot of applause from critics and casual gamers, just like the original Vegas. A lot of people found themselves really enjoying Terrorist Hunt, a single-player mode that has players fighting AI terrorists.

Is Rainbow Six Vegas still active?

Unfortunately, Rainbow Six Vegas and Rainbow Six Vegas 2 no longer have online servers. The multiplayer modes were shut down in 2021, which is not too long ago. In fact, it's crazy to think that the online servers lasted from 2006 to 2021. The games remained popular for the duration of that time.

Will Tom Clancey's Rainbow Six Vegas 2 run?

Rainbow Six Vegas and Rainbow Six Vegas 2 still have single-player content available. But many players have noted that, while they have fond memories of Rainbow Six Vegas, the mechanics are clunky compared to Siege.

Will there be a Rainbow Six Vegas 3?

Many Rainbow Six fans feel there is something special about Rainbow Six Vegas. For its time, Rainbow Six Vegas was considered a fresh take on tactical shooters and the online gameplay was exciting. More importantly, the community and memories have a special place in people's hearts.

But will there be another Rainbow Six Vegas?

Ubisoft has never really discussed the possibility of Rainbow Six Vegas 3. While it's not impossible, it's currently not public knowledge that a Vegas 3 is in the works or even being talked about.

In fact, Ubisoft discussed a few years ago that they are hoping to make more "unique" titles instead of creating sequels. That would explain Rainbow Six Extraction, an alien-themed game that has teams of three completing missions against AI enemies. It's an entirely new take on Rainbow Six, putting operators in a wildly different environment.

As the world continues to change and grow, so will the desires of gamers. It's probably not likely to see a Rainbow Six Vegas 3.