Six Invitational 2022 promotion on R6 Share bundles and Elite Skins

After months of waiting, the Six Invitational 2022 is finally here! And with it, many discounts have shaken the in-game store. From now on and during the Six Invitational 2022, R6 Share bundles are 20% off!

Not only that but Siege's in-game store includes other discounted bundles, including Chinese New Year bundles and Elite Skins!

What is R6 Share?

R6 Share is a Rainbow Six Siege with uniforms, headgears, charms, and skin weapons themed around esports teams. It is a very nice way to get closer to the esport teams you support, and rock their colors on your online games!

By purchasing an esport themed bundle, you are also helping Siege's esports scene. A portion of every purchase supports the Rainbow Six Siege Circuit — so if you want to help the scene, this is an option.

So now, as esports bundles have a 20% discount, the original price for a bundle (1680 R6 Credits) has been reduced to 1344 R6 Credits. Regarding individual prices, only weapons' prices have been reduced (from 300 to 240 R6 Credits).

Other discounted R6 bundles for SI 2022

These are some other bundles that have seen price reductions:

Lesion Toxican Bundle

Ying Firefighter Bundle

Lunar New Year Bundle

Boord Orchid Universal Skins

Also, these Elite skins are 20% off:

L Detachment (Sledge): 1440 R6 Credits

NANO-TOX 32 (Lesion): 1440 R6 Credits

Huk Stzuki (Ela): 1440 R6 Credits

Duch Bojowi (Zofia): 1440 R6 Credits

Mata Leão (Caveira): 1440 R6 Credits

When will the Six Invitational 2022 be played?

Now!

The Six Invitational 2022 is already being played! For more information on the games and the schedule, check out our Six Invitational 2022 Schedule article.

Day 1 was wild, so make sure to not miss Day 2! And in order to celebrate that, have a look at the in-game store!