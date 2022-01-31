The Road to SI 2022 is coming to Rainbow Six Siege tomorrow

A since-deleted tweet from Ubisoft's UK Twitter page announced the official return of the Road to the Siege Invitational. Fortunately, the trailer for Road to SI 2022 has already been captured and shared on YouTube.

[Update: The Road to SI 2022 was announced on Twitter once again!]

When is the Road to SI 2022 event in Rainbow Six Siege?

Road to SI is a fan-loved event that occurs each year before the Six Invitational, the largest esports event in Rainbow Six Siege. This year, the three-week Road to SI event will take place February 1 - February 21, 2022.

This year's Road to SI event features two new event-specific maps. As usual, one team must locate a bomb and defuse it. The other must protect it. But all operators will be available to play for the duration of the event, even operators that you don't yet have unlocked outside of this game mode!

What is the Road to SI 2022 battle pass?

According to Ubisoft's Road to SI 2022 trailer, a premium battle pass will be available. It will instantly unlock 20 tiers instead of the usual 12. From February 5 to February 6, there will be a Double Battle Points event to help players unlock battle pass rewards faster.

Previous battle pass purchases have helped increase the Six Invitational prize pool. In 2020, 30% of the revenue from the Road to SI battle pass went towards SI 2021, with a max of $3 million.

When is the Six Invitational 2022?

Six Invitational 2022 is February 8 through the 20th. Check out the participating teams and schedule information here.