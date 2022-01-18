Rainbow Six Extraction controls and accessibility

Ubisoft is ensuring that as many people can comfortably and confidently play Rainbow Six Extraction as possible by including a lot of accessibility options.

To be successful in Rainbow Six Extraction, teams need to not only have strong mechanical skills but smooth communication. This can be more complicated and frustrating for some players, which Ubisoft wants to address come January 20, 2022.

“We’re building on what Rainbow Six Siege had to offer,” said Louis Sarrazin, User Experience Director on Rainbow Six Extraction in an official blog. “The issue with accessibility options in competitive games is that making things clearer, or surfacing critical information more clearly, are examples of how players can gain a competitive advantage. In Rainbow Six Extraction, we don’t have that issue, so we can go beyond Siege.”

Rainbow Six Extraction accessible to colorblind gamers

One of the biggest focuses was offering control-scheme options that allow colorblind players to easily see everything they need to see to play the game at their best. All the HUD colors can be customized and fonts can be changed.

Rainbow Six Extraction improves control customization

Rainbow Six Extraction will have more control options than Rainbow Six Siege. There will be "full button customization," even allowing players to swap the functions of the analog sticks.

Rainbow Six Extraction improves communication for deaf and hard of hearing players

It's very important to communicate with your team throughout a Rainbow Six Extraction mission, coming up with strategies and game-changing team compositions. This can sometimes be hard for players that are deaf or hard of hearing.

Ubisoft came up with an option to help improve these players' experiences in Extraction.

Said Sarrazin: “We have a more robust ping system than Siege has, and we offer a quick chat system, so players can play without voice chat, and those are features we feel that any player can benefit from. "

Extraction also has a sound-effects wheel with critical sound effects. This allows deaf or hard of hearing players to "enjoy the tension of the game" the same way that someone would with a headset since they can't use spatial audio.

“It’s powerful, but it’s also useful in observing and learning about the game, so it’s one of those things that goes beyond accessibility," explained Sarrazin.

Accessibility features in Rainbow Six Extraction

General

Vibration

Ability to toggle vibration feedback on gamepad. (Motor, Cognitive, Vision)

Remap keys and controls

Gamepad and Mouse and Keyboard gameplay inputs can be remapped (console and PC). All gameplay inputs can be swapped from one face button to another. (Motor, Cognitive)

Sensitivity

Game offers the option to change the sensitivity of sticks’ axis, mouse, and camera. (Motor, Cognitive)

Aiming assists

Aim assist is available in-game with difficulty settings for various situations (levels: normal, hard, realistic). (Motor, Cognitive, Vision)

Customize crosshair

Ability to customize color and opacity of crosshairs. (Cognitive, Vision)

Cutscene/Tutorial Replays

Players can replay tutorials and cutscenes. (Motor, Cognitive, Vision, Hearing)

Menu

Menu Narration

Accessibility wizard is presented to all players on first boot, with the narrator option set to On. The wizard can be re-accessed anytime throughout the pause menu. (Motor, Cognitive, Vision)

Rearrange game interface

Partial ability to rearrange game interface and remove HUD elements. (Motor, Cognitive, Vision)

Communication

Audio/Visual cues

Players can enable visual pointers for sound effects (Hearing, Cognitive) Voice commands

Players can speak through the voice chat without pressing buttons (Hearing, Cognitive)

Voice communication

Player’s mic may be heard or not. Push to talk: players must press a button to be heard (Hearing, Cognitive)

Voice chat volume

Volume of co-op partner’s mic (Hearing, Cognitive) Volume

Ability to configure levels for effects, speech and background/music noises (Hearing, Cognitive)

Speech to Text

Player can speak and their words will be transcribed into the text chat (Hearing, Cognitive)

Text to Speech

Text chat can be read aloud to the player (Hearing, Cognitive)

Subtitles

Player can enable and customize subtitle size, background color, and background opacity. (Hearing, Cognitive, Vision)

Subtitle Speaker Identification

Ability to enable speaker identification for subtitles. (Hearing, Cognitive, Vision)

Colors

Colorblind mode

Partial colorblind mode. HUD colors, sights colors can be customized. (Cognitive, Vision)

Contrast

Color contrast can be set in-game. (Cognitive, Vision)

Field of view