Rainbow Six Siege holiday gift guide for FPS players

Dear Santa,

I am writing to inform you that I have been a good kid. As you probably know, I did not cheat, even though my K/D is 0.7 and I am hard stuck in Silver 3. No one has ever boosted me, and of course, I have always been respectful to others. I also play hard breachers and support operators, and I always communicate with my teammates! I know that sometimes I leave casual matches... Just forgive me for that one, no one can be perfect… Please.

Since I've been good, here are the things I want most this year:

Limited-time events like Doktor Curse and Rainbow Six Magic to stay in-game forever

Bring back re-worked House or Hereford Base

Remove all cheaters from the game

Full crowd at Six Invitational 2022

But I know these are gifts that might take a bit longer for you to make happen. Meanwhile, here are some other things I'd love to get for the holidays while we wait!

Six Collection Chibis

Six Collection Chibis are very easy to get and also very affordable! You can pick your favorite operator chibi in the Ubisoft Store, which also includes a code for an exclusive in-game item. If you want, you can also purchase bundle operators, which include various chibis.

Lesion's chibi at the Ubisoft Store.

The price for a single chibi is €19.99 while the price for the bundle is €79.96.

Year 6 Collector’s Case

Note: This item might only be available in Europe.

This is the most expensive one on the list, as it costs around €139.99 (although you can get a discount of up to 20% using Units). This Collector’s Case includes various in-game items, the exclusive Rainbow Six is Magic Tachanka Chibi, an embroidered cloth patch, some lithographs, an IQ key chain, a certificate of authenticity, and — the jewel in the crown — a Sledgehammer 1:2 replica.

We recently went through every item in this case in our Year 6 Collector’s Case unboxing.

Sledgehammer 1:2 replica

If you just care about the Sledgehammer, this is your best option. You can purchase it alone in the Ubisoft Store, for the price of €59.99. It also includes a code to unlock an in-game item!

Six Collection Hibana Figurine

The Six Collection Hibana Figurine is basically that: An Hibana figurine. The Japanese operator is a fan favorite due to her special ability and design. The figurine includes her special gadget, the X-KAIROS launcher, with which she destroys reinforced walls and hatches. She even holds one of them in her left hand!

The Hibana Figurine, via Ubisoft Store.

Just like the Sledgehammer replica, the figurine costs €59.99.

Spacestation Gaming x Rainbow Six Siege Collection

Santa, you know how I love winners and organizations that care about the game! The Spacestation Gaming boys, who won the Six Invitational 2020, dropped a collection made of short and long-sleeved tees.

SiegeGG talked about the collection when it dropped back in August 2021, so there’s no excuse to get lost here, Santa!

Koyo Store pins and key chains

The Koyo Store has been producing key chains and pins themed around Siege for years now. It could be considered a classic. From old operator badges pins to professional esports leagues pins, the Koyo Store has a pin or a key chain for almost absolutely everything you can think of in Siege.

Iana's pin in the Koyo Store.

So Santa, these are what I wished to have for this Christmas — and, if you could try to have a crowd at the Six Invitational, I would love you 3000.

Yours sincerely,

SiegeGG