The highest rank in Rainbow Six Siege and how to reach it

Rainbow Six Siege players who have been at the game a bit longer have probably started climbing the game's competitive ranks. Ranked games are more competitive than other modes, with each team putting their all into moving up the leaderboard.

Earning a new rank is quite rewarding since it means you have proven yourself enough to compete with players of a higher skill level. But how do you know you've reached the top?

What are the ranks in Rainbow Six Siege?

There are seven ranking tiers in Rainbow Six Siege, each with its own ranks within. There are 23 ranks total, each one getting more and more competitive. Here are the ranks from lowest to highest:

Copper I, II, III, IV, V

Bronze I, II, III, IV, V

Silver I, II, III, IV, V

Gold I, II, III

Platinum I, II, III

Diamond

Champions

What is the highest rank in Rainbow Six Siege?

The highest rank is Champions. This highly coveted rank takes a lot of time, effort, and skill to reach.

How many players are ranked Champion in Rainbow Six Siege?

It's unclear how many players are in each rank since Ubisoft has never released this data. But some third-party companies have collected partial data from players using their products.

One website found this to be the distribution for their users:

Copper: 0.9%

Bronze: 5.8%

Silver: 22.6%

Gold: 42.4%

Platinum: 26.1%

Diamond: 1.9%

Champion: <0.0%

How is your Rainbow Six Siege rank determined?

The Rainbow Six Siege system is determined by your MMR, short for Match Making Rating. This rating changes after every game, ranging from 1,100 to over 5,000 at the Champion level.

What is MMR in Rainbow Six Siege?

The matches you are placed in while playing ranked are full of other players with a similar MMR to you. The MMR is calculated based on wins and losses, as well as individual skill. You will gain more MMR after a win against higher-skilled players. But your score, individual performance, and K/D do not influence the rank or the points gained.

How do you rank up in Rainbow Six Siege?

To earn a rank at the start of a season, players must participate in 10 placement matches. A rank will be assigned based on your performance in those initial matches. The more matches you win, the higher the rank. More losses means you'll have to climb from a lower rank this season.

There is a hard reset between each season. This means that you will have to do these 10 placement matches each season to determine your rank once again.

If you want to improve between seasons and reach Champion, practice some of the following things: