Is Rainbow Six Siege still popular?

Rainbow Six Siege has been around since 2015 and, like most games, has seen a slow decline in active players. This has led to the usual questioning from the gaming community: Is Rainbow Six Siege dying? Is this a dead game?

Rainbow Six Siege is not a dead game and continues to be a popular FPS title, coveted for its colorful cast of operators, intricate and intense gameplay, and dynamic maps. Here is how many people are still playing Rainbow Six Siege now.

How many people play Rainbow Six Siege in 2022?

According to Steam Charts, Rainbow Six Siege had over 45K average concurrent players in April 2022. The peak player count was 93K. This number only accounts for PC players not console players.

Rainbow Six Siege is still going strong although numbers have declined from 2021 and 2020.

How many people played Rainbow Six Siege in 2021?

Rainbow Six Siege has had great success in 2021 thanks to continued updates and a fun esports scene. Ubisoft announced in February that they had reached 70 million registered players, a 15 million increase from 2020.

Of course, that number is all-time players. How do we know who is currently playing Rainbow Six Siege in 2021? Well, we can first look at Steam.

How many people play Rainbow Six Siege on Steam?

PC is most likely the most popular way to play Rainbow Six Siege due to the game's realistic, precise gun play.

In March of 2021, Steam broke its record for concurrent players, reaching a height of 199,830. This beat the 198,567 concurrent viewership record of 2020. But in September — six months later — Steam recorded 82,045 concurrent players. In October, it dropped even more. Now, in November, Rainbow Six Siege has a peak player count of 74,274 for now.

How many people play Rainbow Six Siege on PlayStation?

There are no recent statistics for Rainbow Six Siege's playercount on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Gamstat has recorded that there are 29 million total players on PlayStation in November 2020. Around 680,000 out of the 29 million were returning players.

How many people are watching Rainbow Six Siege?

Rainbow Six Siege is popular to watch on Twitch, although there have been declined over the past few months. The peak viewers in May of 2021 are around 273,000. But the average viewership in the past seven days is a little over 6,600.

Fans of the game have noted that Rainbow Six Siege isn't as popular as other video games like Fortnite or Call of Duty because it's "not for the casual viewer." It's hard to get into Rainbow Six Siege for some people because streamers are focused on game mechanics instead of entertaining the chat.

Rainbow Six Siege is often said to have a more "mature" audience who aren't entertained by popular streamers like Tyler "Ninja" Blevins and Felix "xQc" Lengyel.

Others blame Ubisoft for the company's poor marketing of the game.

Is Rainbow Six Siege dying?

Despite a slow decline in viewership and active players, Rainbow Six Siege is far from dying. The game is still one of the most popular FPS titles in the world.

Why are people not playing Rainbow Six Siege?

Even though Rainbow Six Siege is not a dying game, there is no denying that viewership has declined. Fewer people are playing Rainbow Six Siege currently due to a variety of factors. This includes the announcement of Rainbow Six Extraction, the release of other FPS titles like Call of Duty: Vanguard and Halo Infinite, Ubisoft's poor esports marketing, and the world opening up again.

Rainbow Six Siege has a lot of unique components, like its vertical gameplay, that sets it apart from the competition. But gamers are still having a hard time splitting their time between games this time of year thanks to an abundance of new shooters entering the scene, along with older favorites like Call of Duty: Warzone, Apex Legends, and VALORANT.