SiegeGG Live | SWEDEN MAJOR PRE-EVENT ROUNDTABLE (ft. CaliberJacob and Jesse!)

It's time for a new show in town! Join Shikhar "InfianEwok" Gupta & Hunter "Diamondback" Cooke for the weekly SiegeGG Live show.

Here's Episode 1, where we talk about everything there is to talk about before this Monday's Six Sweden Major kicks off!

This week we are joined by our special guests of Jacob "CaliberJacob" Anderson & Jesse Chick as the NA League analysts give their thoughts on next week's action.

Episode 2 of the SiegeGG Live show will take place next week during the Six Sweden Major to break down some of the initial results.

For further details on when to catch this, be sure to keep an eye out on SiegeGG's Twitter and follow our Twitch and YouTube accounts to catch the episodes live:

📅 Every week in the regular season 💎 Special episodes before, during, and after Majors 🎙️ Guest analysts, interviews, and all things R6 Esports

