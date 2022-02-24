LATAM Transfers: Post-Stage 3 Updates - Team oNe parts ways with KDS, levy, Neskin, TchubZ, and RafadeLL

As SiegeGG's hub for all roster changes in the transfer window post-Stage 3 of the 2021 season, this page will be regularly updated with the latest transfer news. Check out the APAC, NA, and EU threads for changes within those regions as well.

Summary of Changes So Far

Brasileirão:

Liquid - S3xyCake officially leaves

S3xyCake officially leaves MIBR - Budega leaves

- Budega leaves INTZ - JP leaves

- JP leaves Black Dragons - Vivas, sSeiiya, and live leave

- Vivas, sSeiiya, and live leave W7M Gaming - Guii and panico leave, igoorctg joins as coach, Jv92 and volpz joins

- Guii and panico leave, igoorctg joins as coach, Jv92 and volpz joins Santos - roster leaves Santos

- roster leaves Santos FURIA - h1ghs and LENDA leave

- h1ghs and LENDA leave Team oNe - Alem4o, KDS, levy, Neskin, TchubZ, and RafadeLL leave

Campeonato Mexicano:

Atheris Esports - SkMzY, MKing, Novys, Physicz leave, Atheris leaves R6, roster joins Akave, MKing, SkMzY, and Novys rejoin for SI Quals

SkMzY, MKing, Novys, Physicz leave, Atheris leaves R6, roster joins Akave, MKing, SkMzY, and Novys rejoin for SI Quals Alpha Team - roster leaves, Slaay, Toski, XigmaZ, NhilV, Akibeel, Jack, Thumperr, and LGS joins

- roster leaves, Slaay, Toski, XigmaZ, NhilV, Akibeel, Jack, Thumperr, and LGS joins Fenix Esports - XigmaZ, Luxor, and BOPE retire, Gonna leave, Luxor and Toski stand-in for SI Quals, roster leaves org

XigmaZ, Luxor, and BOPE retire, Gonna leave, Luxor and Toski stand-in for SI Quals, roster leaves org Chivas esports - drops roster

drops roster Overknight - Atlas, Draab Leaves, Larzt retires

- Atlas, Draab Leaves, Larzt retires MeT - Roster Leaves, org merges with Reven E.C

- Roster Leaves, org merges with Reven E.C Six Karma - Hunther, Navy, Victory Leave, Morphed, P1XIE, Rovi, SkMzY, Physicz Join Olimpo, Fungi and Crespo

- Hunther, Navy, Victory Leave, Morphed, P1XIE, Rovi, SkMzY, Physicz Join Olimpo, Fungi and Crespo Kingdom Gaming - Thumperr, Jack, Slaay and Stony Leave, Vector Retires

- Thumperr, Jack, Slaay and Stony Leave, Vector Retires Team Cruelty - Oen, Ronny leave, Guicho, Navy, Alanderf Join, Re4per Moves to Coach

Campeonato Sudamericano:

Furious Gaming - coach LGS leaves

- coach LGS leaves Leviatán Esports - Dauert and Ruivoz leave, Chainaa retires

- Dauert and Ruivoz leave, Chainaa retires 9z Team - roster leave

- roster leave Infamous Gaming - roster leave

- roster leave Newstar - Skillz and Prede leave

- Skillz and Prede leave Nocturns - Masher7 leaves

- Masher7 leaves Coscu Army - wikS, Mich4, and Flopy leaves

wikS, Mich4, and Flopy leaves Malvinas Gaming - Franzeta leaves, blk retires, un-retires, blk, Soco, Meight, and TomHagen leave

Roster Changes

March 24th: Team oNe parts ways with KDS, levy, Neskin, TchubZ, and RafadeLL

March 14th: Six Karma annouces new roster, includes Morphed, SkMzY and P1XIE

March 11th: Jv92 and volpz joins w7m esports

Replacing Guii and panico in w7m comes two new faces in "Jv92" and "volpz".

Volpz previously competed alongside his new teammate, GdNN1 on Singularity last year where he finished Stage 1's Brazil Cup as the runners-up. He stayed with this team throughout the year and then finished the BR6b league in sixth place.

Jv92 meanwhile joins from the Team oNe Academy roster nicknamed the Golden Kids. He finished the BR6b league in joint-third place and was knocked out of Stage 3's Brazil Cup by W7M Gaming.

March 11th: Team Cruelty Annouces Roster For 2022 Season

March 9th: Alem4o leaves Team oNe

Latin America's breakout star of 2021, Karl "Alem4o" Zarth, has exited Team oNe with him being strongly linked to G2 Esports.

Alem4o helped oNe win the Six Mexico Major title last August and has been a consistent player to watch over the last year.

March 11th: G2 has confirmed the pickup of Alem4o as he moves to competed in the European League

March 8th: FURIA parts ways with h1ghs and LENDA

Despite reaching four Majors in a row -- the 2021 and 2022 Six Invitationals as well as the Mexico and Sweden Majors -- FURIA Esports has parted ways with Gabriel "h1ghs" Pacheco and Thiago "LENDA" Torres.

Both of these players were on the FURIA roster when they defended their BR6 spot during the 2020 relegations meaning their exit leaves just Luiz "Miracle" Abrantes as the lone player from the 2020 Season.

March 6th: ALPHA Team announces new roster, includes XigmaZ and Toski

After winning promotion to the Mexican Championship last October, ALPHA Team has announced a brand new roster for the 2022 Season. This includes two recent Fenix players, Oscar "Toski" Sepúlveda and Arturo "XigmaZ" Vizcarra, the former of which returns from a nine-month ban while the latter comes out of retirement.

Joining them comes three members of Kingdom Gaming -- "Jack", Joan "Slaay" Castillo, and the analyst, Christpher "Thumperr" Segura -- as well as Christian "NhilV" Vázquez from Chivas, the team's coach, Lucca "LGS" Santucci from Furious Gaming, and Edwin "Akibeel" Vázquez who previously played for ALPHA last May.

With the collapse of the roster previously known as Atheris Esports, ALPHA will be aiming to challenge Fenix Esports as the top team in Mexico.

March 3rd: Black Dragons part ways with live, sSeiiya, and Vivas

Both of Black Dragons' coaches -- Henrique "sSeiiya" Sanchez and Igor "Vivas" Vivas -- as well as the ex-FaZe Clan player, Vinícius "live" Santos, have left Black Dragons after the organization just missed out on the BR6 Finals and Stage 3's Elite Six Cup tournaments behind MIBR.

February 28th: Guii and Panico leaves w7m

After finishing just shy of the relegation zone during the 2021 BR6 Season, the newly rebranded w7m organization has decided to drop Guilherme "Guii" Oliveira and Dimas "Panico" Abreu from their lineup.

January 5th: S3xyCake officially leaves

After being benched back in September, Thiago "xS3xyCake" Reis has now officially left Team Liquid after three years on the roster

December 31st: Rhz does not renew contract with Santos

December 15th: Budega Leaves MIBR

In a twitlonger released today, Budega has announced that he will be departing MIBR.

Translated highlights from his statement include:

Learn more about this change in our interview with Budega. November 10th: igoorctg joins W7M

Igor "igoorctg" dos Santos has joined W7M Gaming as a coach following their seventh-place finish during the 2021 Season. igoorctg previously coached YeaH! Gaming, ReD DevilS, and INTZ across three Pro League seasons and the 2020-2021 BR6 Seasons.

November 4th: JP leaves INTZ

INTZ's coach and ex-analyst of João "JP" Pedro Teixeira has left after almost three years on the lineup. JP joined INTZ back in Season 9 and has helped the team to a sixth, sixth, fifth, sixth, and eighth-place finish across the seasons since. He has announced he will instead be moving to the VALORANT scene.