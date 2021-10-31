Russian caster Rhyzzy passes away after contracting COVID-19

(Banner image: REIMEI esports)

Ilya "Rhyzzy" Rhys-Mayers, a Russian "Siege" caster and REIMEI esports manager has passed away from COVID-19 on Oct. 27. The announcement of the death was made on Oct. 31 on the REIMEI Twitter and VKontakte pages.

Rhyzzy had contracted COVID-19 approximately a week before his passing, and had shared the news in his personal group on VKontakte.

His passing is the second one in the community this month, with fellow caster Michael "KiXSTAr" Stockley having passed away on Oct. 11.

His passing also echoes that of former Chaos Esports and Defusekids pro Arif "Next1" Keskin, who also lost the battle with COVID-19 in May this year.

Rhyzzy had been a familiar face for Russian audiences, starting his "Rainbow Six" career with the Russian Major League Season 1 in 2018, before becoming a regular from Season 3 onwards. He had also casted the 2020 and 2021 Six Invitationals, the EUL, and the 2020 and 2021 Majors.

The SiegeGG team sends condolences to his family and loved ones.