Interro to cast at Sweden Major with former G2 legend Pengu

Prolific "Siege" caster Parker "Interro" Mackay announced on Oct. 29 that he will be casting at the Six Sweden Major despite the passing of his usual casting partner, Michael "KiXSTAr" Stockley. The announcement was made on his Twitch stream.

Interro will cast alongside former G2 Esports talisman Niclas "Pengu" Mouritzen. Pengu had been on the analyst desk once before, almost four years prior, at the Season 2 Benelux Finals.

Pengu is the most decorated player in Rainbow Six, having won the Six Invitational back-to-back, four Pro League titles, one European title, as well as one Six Major and one minor. This is in addition to a few domestic honours and second-place finishes at the Six Major Raleigh and Season 7 of the Pro League.

The Danish ex-pro joined the stream to reveal his "excitement" for the event, despite the unfavourable circumstances it came about under.

Both Pengu and Interro stated that the arrangement was currently just limited for the Sweden Major, but did not rule out casting at future events and leagues as a new duo.

KiXSTAr and Interro at the Six Invitational 2020.

Interro and Pengu will be casting alongside the usual duos of Tim "AceofPyrite" Leaver and Derry "Dezachu" Holt, John "BLU" Mullen and Samuel "Stoax" Stewart, and Stijn "Hap" Hapers and Emi "Fluke" Donaldson.

Fnatic streamer Emil "BikiniBodhi" Tobias André, meanwhile, will be on the analyst desk alongside Jessica "JessGOAT" Bolden and Jack "Fresh" Allen, and Ghassan "Milosh" Finge will be the desk host.

The Sweden Major will kick off on Nov. 8, with the curtain-raiser games at 10 AM CET (UTC+1).