Pro Insights: NA pros give odes to KiXSTAr, FaZe still seeking improvements

The final week of the regional portion of Stage 3 took place last week, as the final teams locked in their spot to the Six Sweden Major.

Following most of these games were interviews with the victorious teams, so for those that missed them, we've summarised the best quotes and responses from those teams which qualified for Sweden below.

Europe

Team Empire

The final playday set in motion what could have been a close five-way fight for the final three European spots at the upcoming Six Major. Unfortunately for many viewers, an early win by Heroic over Cowana ended this race early. Empire, Vitality and Rogue clinched these spots before they even played their games.

Nevertheless, Empire still won their game against NAVI, 7-4, to take the second seed into the Major, with Danil "JoyStiCK" Gabov saying this after the game:

Team Vitality

The final game of the day was a somewhat meaningless game between the two already qualified teams, Vitality and Rogue, which Vitality took 7-4 to clinch the third seed spot.

This is the first time Vitality will play in an international tournament in over three years, leading to some very excitable scenes from the rest of the team behind Valentin "risze" Liradelfo, who did the post-game interview.

Of course, with Rogue losing this game against Vitality, we didn’t get a post-game interview with the German squad after a rollercoaster of a year.

North America

Oxygen Esports

Moving onto North America, despite losing on play day eight, Oxygen still qualifed that day, as TSM only managed to win two, and not three, points off of XSET. A 7-5 win over the Soniqs on play day nine then locked in a second-seed finish behind just SSG. Davide "FoxA" Bucci came on the post-game interview to talk about the team and their future.

Finally, as with all the post-game interviews in the NA League last week, FoxA was then asked to share a story or memory of his time with Michael "KiXSTAr" Stockley following his tragic passing the week prior:

Soniqs

Despite losing their matchup against Oxygen, Soniqs locked in a Sweden spot as TSM lost 4-7 to Mirage in the following game. The day prior, Alexander "Yeti" Lawson came on the show following the 8-6 over Mirage:

Once again, here’s what supr had to say to remember KiX:

DarkZero Esports

The last team to qualify was DarkZero, as their 7-2 win over beastcoast in the final game of the season put them ahead of TSM in fourth place. The day prior after their 7-3 win against Oxygen, Troy "Canadian" Jaroslawski said the following:

Canadian then spoke about KiX’s impact on the game and his ability to bring more people fans into R6 esports:

Following DZ’s final game, there was no post-game interview. Instead, the casters said some final words about KiX as the NAL ended its league portion for 2021:

Latin America

FaZe Clan

As the Elite Six victors, FaZe enters the Major as the top-seeded roster from the number one region, making them arguably the event’s favourites. Here’s what Gabriel "cameram4n" Hespanhol had to say about the Major after their 2-1 grand-final win over oNe:

Team oNe eSports

Team oNe topped Group B and defeated NiP in the playoffs before losing to FaZe in the grand final.

Following their semi-final win, Lorenzo "Lagonis" Volpi came on and said the following:

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Finally, NiP took down their long-time rivals Liquid in the quarter-finals to qualify for Sweden, only to then be bested by oNe in the semis.

After this game, Julio Giacomelli said the following about their surprise result against Liquid:

The final team to qualify was FURIA, who topped Group A but then lost 2-0 to FaZe in the semi-final. As the group stage wasn’t cast by the main Rainbow6 channel, there was no English-language post-game interview for FURIA during the Elite Six Cup.

Asia Pacific

Chiefs Esports Club

During the last week’s APAC Playoffs, the Chiefs had by far the best performance. The Australian side took the third APAC seed at the Major in straight maps. Raine "Dgtl" Wright said the following after their 7-4, 7-1 stomp of Elevate in the winners’ final:

Devmarta: You always say your team tries to think round by round and try to not think about the pressure. How are you gonna do that, you’re playing in a global Major in Sweden?

DWG KIA

Joining Chiefs in Sweden will be DWG KIA. They defeated Elevate in a close 2-1 scoreline in the lower bracket finals. Via a translator, SungJoon "coted" Jo said the following:

With these results, all 16 teams are confirmed for the Six Sweden Major, which starts in less than two weeks time. SiegeGG will be covering this tournament with news, stats, highlights, and predictions so be sure to check back as we near the event.