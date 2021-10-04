Team BDS qualifies for Six Invitational 2022, joins Team Liquid & Team oNe

BDS has qualified for the 2022 Six Invitational following its 7-4 EU League victory over Team Secret.

Previously, Team BDS came second during Stage 1 of the EU League which earned it 390 SI Points, followed by a joint-third finish at the Six Mexico Major. The Frenchmen earned another 455 SI Points in Mexico, which adds up to 845 total points.

Now, this result means they sit 12 points ahead of ninth-place Secret, with only three games remaining. This means no matter the remaining results, they are guaranteed at least 115 SI Points for finishing Stage 3 of the EU League in eighth place.

This, along with the 845 SI Points they currently hold, will put them on 960 SI Points in total. They now cannot finish lower than 16th place in the Global Standings.

BDS was previously the top-performing European team at the 2020 Six Invitational and finished in the top two in all regional events throughout the 2020 season. After finishing the last stage in fourth place, BDS was then knocked out in the semi-finals of the Mexico Major by Team Empire in their best performance in any tournament to date.

Now, as Frenchmen continue their campaign to qualify for the Six November Major, they will also be looking forward to their third Six Invitational campaign, which they will start as one of the most consistent teams in the world.

Alongside BDS, Team Liquid and Team oNe have also qualified for the event, while Natus Vincere will be looking to join these three over the next week.