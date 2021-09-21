Pro Insights: Alem4o confused about NiP's tailspin, Tomas credits Nyx as a "better IGL"

Banner image: Ubisoft/Joao Ferreira

Week 2 of Stage 3 took place last week, as all four regions continued their Stage 3 games.

Following most of these games were interviews with the victorious teams, so for those that missed them, we've summarised the best quotes and responses from the players below.

EU League

Day three of the European League saw two very close games, with G2 and BDS beating Cowana and Heroic 8-7. Starting with the French derby, BDS’ analyst Mees "eaglemees" Arend said this about Heroic’s surprise performance:

After the G2 win, we then heard from Jordan "Kayak" Morley, who kept his undefeated record against his old teammates:

NA League

Over in the North American League, last week saw two play days of games, with Tuesday having been Troy "Canadian" Jaroslawski’s debut for DarkZero. Following the team’s 7-4 win over Mirage, Canadian said this about his return to competitive play and his time so far on DZ:

The following day, DarkZero followed up this result with an 8-6 win against TSM, while Mirage got on the board with a 7-5 win over XSET. Following the game, Mirage’s newest player, former XSET man Tomas "Tomas" Kaka had this to say about the result:

Brasileirão

Saturday’s BR6 games, which can be read about in full in our BR6 week two recap article, saw a remarkable 7-0 win by the Major champion Team oNe over the world champion Ninjas in Pyjamas. Karl "Alem4o" Zarth explained the win as follows:

The next day, NiP finally got on the board with a win over FURIA, 8-7, which led Julio Giacomelli to state this about their losses over the last two weeks:

APAC League

After a win against CYCLOPS in week one, the ex-Cloud9 roster, mantisFPS, followed up with a dominating 7-1 win over DWG KIA.

Their next biggest challenge will be Fnatic next week, said Chanyong “Static” Han:

On the other side of their results, CYCLOPS coach Riccardo "Hybrid" Massimino Font had this to say about their loss to mantis:

This came after a 7-4 victory over T1 which, considering its 7-0 loss the week prior, was still a surprising showing from the Korean side.

Additionally, Fnatic was taken to 12 rounds in its win over FAV, as it just about secured all three points. Alphama had this to say about the Clash ban on Chalet:

Over in APAC South, Invictus got a big 7-4 win over last Stage’s victors, Knights, which was followed by iG’s Ellis "GiG" Hindle saying:

SiegeGG will be covering all these tournaments as usual so check back for stats, news, and highlights for your favorite teams!