SiegeGG Debrief | CANADIAN ON DZ! World Champs NiP vs Major Champs Team oNe!

Missed the return of Canadian on DarkZero? Blurr needing Google Maps to the defuser? Or the Mexico Major champions introducing NiP to Owen? Catch all that and more in this week's SiegeGG Debrief!
Be sure to also check out our other coverage for Stage 3:
- DarkZero rolls through in Canadian's debut
- Former G2 Esports star Goga returns to competitive ‘Siege’ with Movistar Riders
- APAC Relegations revamped for 2021, now directly under larger APAC North & South umbrellas
- Pro Insights: Sloth backs Benjamaster for 'Rookie of the Year', Soniqs look forward to next Major appearance
- Our GSA League interviews with Team Secret and G2 Esports
- This Week in Siege - BR6b, 6 French League, and Russian Major League
- Our matchday coverage of the Korean Open and Japan Leagues as well as an NACL Stage 3 preview