Skip navigation (Press enter)
News ticker
team a logo FAZE 3:1 SCRT team b logo·team a logo FLCN 0:2 SCRT team b logo·team a logo FW7M 0:2 SCRT team b logo·team a logo FAZE 2:1 FLCN team b logo·team a logo WC 0:2 SCRT team b logo·

SiegeGG Debrief | G2 drags NiP down! Crazy tiebreaker! Structural failure at venue?!

Check out SiegeGG's Debrief, where Jacki Jing takes us through the best action during Day 3 of the Mexico Major!

feature image
Photo for Shikhar GuptaShikhar Gupta

Missed G2 Esports dragging NiP down and out of the event? Or a Siege-first with a repeat match tiebreaker between Team oNe and CAG? And what about a structural failure at the event venue?! Catch up on Day 3 of the group stage in our Debrief with Jacki Jing!

Be sure to also check out our other Mexico Major coverage, including our press conference interviews, our key takeaways from the first day of the Major, and our Top 5 Plays from Day 3:

And also check out our 15 pre-event team interviews:

body image
body image
body image
body image
body image
body image
body image
body image
body image
body image
body image
body image
body image
body image
body image
body image
body image
  • DWG KIA: Despite the pressure of a new organisation and nine personnel changes, DWG KIA still emerged stronger and hungrier
body image
#News#Esports#Six Major#Mexico Major