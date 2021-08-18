SiegeGG Debrief | TSM eliminated, DWG beats world champs NiP twice & APAC reigns supreme!

Missed TSM, NAVI, and Soniqs being eliminated from the Mexico Major, DWG KIA beating world champions NiP twice, or just APAC reigning supreme? Catch up on Day 2 of the group stage in our Debrief with Jacki Jing!

Be sure to also check out our other Mexico Major coverage, including our press conference interviews, our key takeaways from the first day of the Major, and our Top 5 Plays from Day 2:

And also check out our 15 pre-event team interviews:

Spacestation Gaming: Spacestation Gaming looking for new style to pay dividends in Mexico Major