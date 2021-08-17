SiegeGG Debrief | Lethal Liquid in 'group of death'! Njr and RIN embarrass 0-2 G2!

Missed an absolutely lethal Team Liquid going 2-0 in the 'group of death', njr and RIN turning up massively against G2 Esports, or Invictus Gaming coming out swinging as the Group D dark horse? Catch up on Day 1 of the group stage in our Debrief with InfianEwok!

Be sure to also check out our other Mexico Major coverage, including our press conference interviews, our key takeaways from the first day of the Major, and our Top 5 Plays from Day 1:

And also check out our 15 pre-event team interviews:

Spacestation Gaming: Spacestation Gaming looking for new style to pay dividends in Mexico Major