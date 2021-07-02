6: Siege: All 7 Exclusive Skins Revealed as Kickstarter Campaign Nears End with $1.5m Pledged

The 6: Siege board game has been fully funded via Kickstarter, with it currently standing at $1,473,899 raised from its initial $100,000 goal thanks to 10,407 individual backers (at the time of writing). The campaign will close later tonight at 11pm CEST.

A full rundown on the game and the Kickstarter tiers can be found in our launch article, here.

Across the Kickstarter campaign, a number of daily rewards were unlocked and social media polls were run to determine the seven exclusive board game minis and video game skins that will release with various versions of the game.

Exclusive In-Game Skins

As announced with the Kickstarter launch, there will be seven exclusive skins available to the game's backers.

These skins, each of which is based on another Mythic Games product (released or still in development), were chosen via votes on social media as two different designs were pitted against each other throughout the last week.

The winning designs will be included as a mini in the box with its own operator card and will be released as a Uniform and Headgear in the video game itself.

Not all of these skins will be available to all pledges, however, as one comes with the $69 main box, one more comes with each of the five expansion boxes (all five additional skins are included in both the $199 and $269 pledges), and a seventh comes exclusively with the $269 "Smooth Operator Pledge" bundle.

The winning designs and where they are unlocked via is as follows:

"Queen's Warrior" Tachanka beat "Second Crew" Ash. This is available to all Kickstarter backers.

"Sulka" Hibana beat "Mama Quilla" Caviera This is available to those who got the Year 1 expansion.

"Jangshi" Lesion beat "Kumiho" Dokkaebi This is available to those who got the Year 2 expansion.

"Zombie Gunslinger" Maestro beat "Vril-Infused" Maverick This is available to those who got the Year 3 expansion.

"Prudence" Nøkk beat "Hardraker's Crew" Mozzie This is available to those who got the Year 4 expansion.

"Blake" Ace beat "Miéville" Melusi This is available to those who got the Year 5 expansion.

Finally, "Cyber-Judge" Jager beat "Scottish Blacksmith" Sledge This is available only to those who pledged at the top tier of $269

These skins will presumably come with the box when it ships out next year meaning backers still have a long wait before they can be equipped and developers have plenty of time to complete all of the skins.

Daily Rewards

As well as this, a new Kickstarter-exclusive addition, such as a reskinned gadget was revealed on every day of the campaign.

These additions will not be included in a possible future retail release of the game meaning after tonight they will no longer be available.

Day 1 -- Five transparent Camera standees to replace the cardboard ones

Day 2 -- Three transparent Bullet-Proof Camera standees to replace the cardboard ones

-- Three transparent Bullet-Proof Camera standees to replace the cardboard ones Day 3 -- Three transparent Mute Jammer standees and three transparent Valkyrie camera standees to replace the cardboard ones

-- Three transparent Mute Jammer standees and three transparent Valkyrie camera standees to replace the cardboard ones Day 4 -- High quality, double-layered Tactical Inventory boards

-- High quality, double-layered Tactical Inventory boards Day 5 -- 12 transparent standees for the smoke, fire, and gas effects

Day 6 -- An exclusive "Recruit Player Mode" including four minis and operator cards

-- An exclusive "Recruit Player Mode" including four minis and operator cards Day 7 -- Two transparent Evil Eye standees, a 3D drone token, and a 3D round tracker token

-- Two transparent Evil Eye standees, a 3D drone token, and a 3D round tracker token Day 8 -- Two transparent Wamai Disk standees, and a 3D hostage token

Day 9 -- Two transparent Argus Camera standees, and three 3D bomb tokens

-- Two transparent Argus Camera standees, and three 3D bomb tokens Day 10 -- The Year 6 Operator of Flores available to all backers

-- The Year 6 Operator of Flores available to all backers Day 11 -- The Year 6 Operator of Thunderbird available to all backers, and two additional pieces of furniture

A lot of these daily rewards are simply higher-quality gadget stands and objective tokens, however, the addition of Flores, Thunderbird, and the added Recruits game-mode to all tiers of support are pretty notable and fun sounding additions.

Here's Flores' full description via Mythic Games:

Here's Thunderbord's description:

And finally, here's a short rundown on the exclusive Recruits mode:

Pledge Breakdown

While that's everything that's available exclusively to the 10,000 kickstarter backers, we can get a look at the popularity of each tier as well.

Firstly, here's a recap of what each tier entails as seen in our launch article, here:

$69 -- The base game, an in-game R6S weapon skin, and the additional operator of Zero

-- The base game, an in-game R6S weapon skin, and the additional operator of Zero $199 -- The prior bonuses plus all five-year expansions, two map packs, and six R6 video game skins

-- The prior bonuses plus all five-year expansions, two map packs, and six R6 video game skins $269 -- The prior bonuses plus an additional dice tray, dice set, and another in-game skin

Now looking at the breakdown, here's how many people supported each tier so far with around three hours remaining in the campaign:

$69 -- 3,324 pledges totaling $229,356

-- 3,324 pledges totaling $199 -- 2,375 pledges totaling $472,625

-- 2,375 pledges totaling $269 -- 2,786 pledges totaling $749,434

The remaining $1,819 was made via the $1 tier, which doesn't come with the game itself but is a way to access the Pledge Manager as a way to order just a single expansion on its own for example.

While in most campaigns the lowest possible tier to get the game is by far the most popular, the "Premium All-In" pledge in the 6: Siege campaign basically attracted the same number of people as the lowest tier, despite it being almost four times the cost.

SiegeGG will be covering 6: Siege's launch when it finally comes out next year as well as any and all following board game tournaments as the game expands the Rainbow Six gaming universe.