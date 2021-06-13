3 Player of Year 5: NESKWGA

Nesk has been one of the very best players in the world since the very beginning. At Latin America's first event in the Pro League circuit, Nesk led his Black Dragons team all the way to the Grand Final to compete against the world's best - Penta Sports.

Viewers knew after seeing that performance that Nesk was something special, and had a long and fruitful career ahead of him. Since then he has consistently been one of the best fraggers in the world, accumulating personal stats, individual awards, and team accolades.

This year he rebounds to number three in the world after a down year that saw him as an Honorable Mention in Year 4.

Tournament Rating K-D (+/-) BR6 2020 Stage 1 1.26 191-127 (+64) August BR Major 1.06 73-61 (+12) BR6 2020 Stage 2 1.11 162-138 (+24) November BR Major 1.22 72-51 (+21) BR6 2020 Finals 1.11 51-41 (+10) BR6 2021 Stage 1 1.28 96-71 (+25) Copa Elite Six Stage 1 1.10 99-80 (+19) Six Invitational 2021 1.24 289-203 (+86)

Nesk has always been a mentally strong player, but his strength was never tested more than after SI 2020. Liquid was seen as one of the contenders to the event, coming in after winning the OGA PIT Minor and showing excellent form. But in a group filled with Brazilian rivals, they faltered and were not even able to make the playoffs. As a team, Liquid was shaken.

Nesk recovered from this with tremendous force, going on to top (alongside teammate Paluh) the BR6 Stage 1 rating charts. The team wasn't able to put it together at the August Major however, with Ninjas in Pyjamas taking home the regional crown.

In November things were different, with Nesk propelling Liquid to a championship and earning himself an EVP medal for his efforts.

Liquid would go on to close out the year with a second-place finish at the BR6 finals, followed by another strong performance in 2021 Stage 1 and a victory at the Copa Elite Six.

At SI, Nesk was stellar. Leading team Liquid alongside teammate Paluh to a second-place finish, the pair had two of the best performances ever seen at a Six Invitational. Nesk in particular was a fragging machine, eventually totaling 289 across his 28 maps played (more than 10 kills per map!) and was in realistic striking distance of breaking the 300-kill barrier for the first time ever. Prior to this SI, no player had ever exceeded 200 in a single LAN event.

Despite already having an illustrious career behind him, Nesk seems to show no signs of slowing down. Can he continue to dominate in Year 6 to add yet another award to his impressive resume?

