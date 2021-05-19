SiegeGG Debrief | The Empire STRIKES BACK! And TSM quietly marches to FIRST!

Missed the reign of Team Empire, TSM's quiet march to the top, or Parabellum's back-to-back wins against the SI 2020 finalists? Catch up on the entire group stage in our Debrief with Jacki Jing!

Be sure to also check out our other SI 2021 coverage including our roundup of the weekend's games and our preview of the playoffs:

SiegeGG Debrief | Spacestation and Oxygen Survive

| Spacestation and Oxygen Survive Group B Zeros to Underdog Heroes: Why P3NGU1N Believes Parabellum Can Win it All

Six Invitational 2021 Playoffs: Upper Bracket Teams Preview

Six Invitational 2021 Group Stage: By The Numbers

And our 18 pre-event team interviews:

TSM: "Playing the regular season on LAN is awesome ... you don't have to deal with online Siege bullshit"

DarkZero Esports: "We still haven't added in our identity to our play style ... but with this boot camp we have time"

Spacestation Gaming: "[Canadian] is a competitor, he gives his heart and soul to what he believes in"

Oxygen Esports: "Kyno knew he was not our first choice and I think that lit a fire in his eyes"

Parabellum Esports: "People will probably underestimate us, but that's on them and we'll make sure to prove them wrong"

BDS Esport:"I don't see us as favourites ... but I think we have got the capacity to be the best"

Mkers: "Playing without precise strategies or bans (in the PGN) is just a precaution that we felt we had to take"

Team Empire: "Confidence is the most important part ... In a Bo1, even one mistake can cost you three points"

Virtus.pro: "We're struggling to close out rounds while having big advantages, so we are trying to work on that" (Interview before the DQ)

Team Liquid: "The previous Invitational cannot be forgotten, it must serve as a lesson for everyone"

Ninjas in Pyjamas: "The biggest lesson learnt from that loss was how to deal with that much pressure"

Team oNe eSports: "We studied every single player, even my analyst, before we signed them, so that the team could be perfect"

FaZe Clan: "They said that we would play in another European country if things went wrong"

MIBR: "For them, it will be the first [such tournament] ... Pressure will be the biggest enemy"

FURIA Esports:"Empire proved to every team that [reaching the Grand Final] is possible, there's no reason to think otherwise"

Giants Gaming: "It really wasn't about the level of competition ... we almost lost our jobs without warning"

Cloud9:"The current C9 is stronger than the Six Invitational 2019 MantisFPS"