Canadian to Return for Spacestation Gaming at SI21

As Luke "Luke" Slota will be unable to travel to France to play at the Six Invitational due to an expired passport, Spacestation Gaming's ex-captain of Troy "Canadian" Jaroslawski, who retired in March, will be rejoining the roster to compete at the Six Invitational 2021 as the team aims to secure a title defense.

Canadian has been competing at the very top level of R6 since Year 1, attending the Pro League Season 2 Finals alongside player-turned-caster Michael "KiXSTAr" Stockley, and winning the Season 3 Finals -- NA's only Pro League title -- alongside Ammar "Necrox", Austin "Yung" Trexler, Nathan "nvK" Valenti, and Alexander "Retro" Lloyd on Continuum.

Three months later, he cemented his name as one of Siege's greats with a victory at R6's first World Championship event, the 2017 Six Invitational.

Following this were a rough few seasons, as Continuum tried out new players ahead of the Season 6 Finals, where they were acquired by Siege's first tier-one organization in Evil Geniuses (EG). Three months later, the players were truly back, as they attended their second SI grand-final in a row.

In what remains the most-watched match of Siege to date, the game saw EG take a two-map lead before being reverse-swept by PENTA Sports, falling just a few rounds short of a defended title.

EG vs PENTA happened two more times in 2018, as PENTA knocked them out of both the Season 7 Finals and the Paris Major grand-final. As well as this, Canadian finished as runners-up at the DreamHack Austin event to Millenium, the 2018 US Nationals to Rogue, and then the Season 9 Finals to Empire, before a group stage exit at the Raleigh Major finally led Canadian to leave the EG squad.

Canadian quickly announced that he had joined SSG, who themselves had already had a promising year which included a win over Canadian in Raleigh. Within three months, Canadian finally won another title at the 2019 USN event, just after finishing second at the OGA PIT Minor, leading him to enter SI20 as one of the top favorites once again.

Here at SI20, Canadian lifted the caber for the second time in his career, as SSG took the title in North America's first tier-one tournament victory since the SI17 event.

In the year since, SSG has remained in the top three in the region, finishing the North American League (NAL) Finals and August Major in third, while they were beaten to second at the November Major.

Following this, a week ahead of the 2021 season kick-off, Canadian announced he was retiring from R6, leaving the SSG roster, and "staying away from playing or coaching R6 for the foreseeable future and exploring other opportunities". He would also be focusing on streaming.

In the stage since, SSG was forced to play with their analyst of Luke, as Ubisoft rejected their request for an emergency stand-in player. Due in part to their roster struggles, they placed 7th during the recent stage of the North American League.

Despite the retirement, due to Luke's inability to travel to Paris, Canadian will be performing one last time for Spacestation Gaming in two weeks when the Six Invitational 2021 kicks off, Canadian's fifth Six Invitational event.

Check back for more information as it comes.