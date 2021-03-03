Shas: "Kayak has the natural ability and the capacity to grow"

On the 1st of March, as the shocks from Niclas "Pengu" Mouritzen's retirement announcement faded, people began to wonder what was next. The question on everyone's mind was obvious: who would be replacing him? That player would not only be joining the European League champions, but they would also be replacing the best player to have touched the game.

The very next day, G2 Esports announced their new signing: Jordan "Kayak" Morley.

Joining from Cowana Gaming, Kayak had played against European League (EUL) top-flight opposition before, but had never felt the pressure of playing in the top-flight regularly and being in a chase for the biggest and most prestigious title.

Upon his announcement, many who had only cursorily watched the Challenger League (CL) and UK domestic competitions -- or not watched them entirely -- questioned just who Kayak was, calling into question his ability to replace the most decorated Siege player.

But now, with a leaner support staff and a now half-British roster, both Kayak and Head Coach Thomas "Shas[O]Udas" Lee are upbeat about his future and the future of G2 Esports as a team.

Welcome to G2 Esports, Kayak! Let's address the elephant in the room. You're stepping into huge shoes. How are you feeling and how are you going to manage everything that comes with taking this step up?

You will get a while in the EUL to familiarize yourself with the top-flight level of play before heading to the Invitational. Do you have any personal goals for yourself?

How different do you expect the EUL to be from CL?

How did the move to G2 come about?

Shas at the Six Invitational 2020.

For Shas now, players of Pengu's calibre are hard to replace. What made you settle on Kayak?

What are the 2021 goals for the EUL, the Invitational, and the Majors for G2?

What was the good in 2020 and how is your team shaping to eliminate the bad from 2020?

How did Pengu announce his decision internally and how did you feel about it when you heard? The two of you have been together for years now.

Catch this new-look G2 roster in action on the 18th of March when the 2021 season of the EUL kicks off:

Juhani "Kantoraketti" Toivonen Aleksi "UUNO" Työppönen Ben "CTZN" McMillan Jake "Virtue" Grannan Jordan "Kayak" Morley Thomas "Shas[O]Udas" Lee (Head Coach)