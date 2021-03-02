G2 Esports Signs Kayak from Cowana Gaming as Pengu Replacement

Following Monday's shock-retirement of G2 Esports star player Niclas "Pengu" Mouritzen, the team has signed Cowana Gaming player Jordan "Kayak" Morley as his replacement.

Mainly having played on Smoke and Ace throughout 2020, the choice of Kayak fills the roles that Pengu had vacated in the G2 roster.

In the 2020 European Challenger League, Kayak had been the second-best player on his team and the fifth-best in the league with a 1.19 rating. He had also been joint-second in KOST with 78% and joint-best in terms of successful defuser plants.

Kayak had been instrumental in Cowana Gaming's 2020 season, helping his team to fourth place in Group B in the Challenger League, before kicking on and securing joint-first in the playoffs to head to the European League (EUL) relegation event.

There, across the four maps played in Cowana's 3-1 victory over MnM Gaming, Kayak had been the second-best player with a 1.14 rating, only behind Rogue's Maurice "AceeZ" Erkelenz. As such, Cowana Gaming had secured its position in the EUL for 2021, but has now lost that key player to EUL 2020 champions G2 Esports.

G2 Esports thus has three Englishmen on its team for the first time ever, alongside Ben "CTZN" McMillan and head coach Thomas "Shas[O]Udas" Lee.

Catch this new-look G2 roster in action on the 18th of March when the 2021 season of the EUL kicks off:

Juhani "Kantoraketti" Toivonen Aleksi "UUNO" Työppönen Ben "CTZN" McMillan Jake "Virtue" Grannan Jordan "Kayak" Morley Thomas "Shas[O]Udas" Lee (Head Coach)