DWG KIA Drops h3dy, JaekDow, Fanxy, and DongUk, Remaining Players Retained

Update (6 March 2021):

As announced on Facebook, DWG KIA has dropped two of its players, Yugeun "h3dy" Kwon and Yeongjin "Jaekdow" Jeon, as well as both its coaches, Lim "FanXy" Junhyeok and Kim "DongUk" Dong-uk.

In addition, DWG KIA also announced that it was retaining the trio of Heo "CATsang" Sewoong, Jeon "aLx3inE" Wongyun (aka Chanzo), and Yoo "yass" Sanghoon.

Alongside these changes, DWG KIA also mentioned that its new coach and new "players" will be announced tomorrow, on the 7th of March.

The announcements come as relief to the Korean and APAC scenes, with an end to the sudden and apparent contract dispute now seemingly in sight, just two weeks ahead of the start of the 2021 APAC North Division.

Original:

DWG KIA Looks for New Roster, Fate of Recently-Signed Roster Unclear

APAC North's newest team of GC Busan Spear (GBS) had been signed by the reigning LoL World Championship-winning organisation DWG KIA in late January. However, after playing just a single official game with its new roster, the organisation has sent out a notice of recruitment for a new roster.

Announced in a Facebook post, the move comes as a shock to observers given the upward trajectory of the former GBS players.

However, eagle-eyed observers had noticed that the players and coaches had removed all mentions of the organisation from their Twitter biographies late last month.

According to SiegeGG sources, the players had been embroiled in a contract dispute with the organisation over allegedly 'undesirable' behaviour of some of its players. However, it is understood that the recently-signed GBS roster wishes to stay with DWG KIA after some back-and-forth.

If DWG KIA so wishes, it can replace the full GBS roster as long as its final roster has two players that played in the top-flight in 2020 or two players that had qualified to the top-flight as the organisation holds the license to the 2021 APAC North slot.

It is currently unclear what will happen to the recently-signed DWG KIA players and if all or just a fraction of them will continue with the organisation.

Of the current DWG KIA players, Yeongjin "Jaekdow" Jeon had previously been involved in controversy while with GC Busan Spear. The organisation had published a written statement in Korean on Facebook, with images of a handwritten apology from the player attached.

Internal disciplinary action such as reducing the remaining salary and posting a handwritten apology (handwritten apology will be shared as a separate image)

Check back here for updates on this story as it develops.