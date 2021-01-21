Hybrid Signs With CAG as Analyst, Vows to "Bring Japan Back to Where it Belongs"

Following the signing of Fumiya "Fuji3" Fujisaki as a coach, APAC North side Cyclops Athlete Gaming (CAG) has signed Riccardo "Hybrid" Massimino Font, formerly of SCARZ, as its new analyst.

The move comes just over two weeks before the Six Invitational 2021, the first international event CAG has qualified to since its only previous appearance at the Six Major Raleigh in 2019.

The signing of two support staff also comes in the wake of the departure of Hibiki "XQQ" Motoyama at the end of the APAC North season in November 2020, after the coach had spent two years with the team.

XQQ had left CAG and Rainbow Six itself on his own accord, but had been involved in throwing an APAC North game in order to secure a higher seed in the November Major -- an incident for which he was banned six months for and the team was fined US$5,000 for.

Now, as CAG dusts off its November Major loss to Cloud9, the team has signed a coach and an analyst in its bid to claw background on the league leaders of Cloud9 and Giants Gaming in APAC North and strengthen itself for the Six Invitational 2021, for which it had to win the Closed Qualifier.

To know more about the signing and the team's preparation for the Invitational, SiegeGG spoke to Hybrid, as well as Fuji3, and team manager Kyouhei "KYON" Nishio.

Catch CAG in action next on the 9th of February, at the kick-off of the Six Invitational 2021, with the Japanese team getting ready to leave for Paris for its week-long pre-event quarantine.