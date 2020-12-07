LATAM Transfers: Dec-March 2021 - Team oNe Unveils Academy Roster

As SiegeGG's hub for all roster changes in the transfer window post-Stage 2, this page will be regularly updated with the latest transfer news. Check out the APAC, NA, and EU threads for changes within those regions as well.

Summary of Changes So Far

Brasileirão:

Team Liquid - mav suspended

- mav suspended Ninjas in Pyjamas - Mity joins as coach

- Mity joins as coach Team oNe - roster leaves, acquires KDS, Lagonis, Alem4o, Levy and Neskin

- roster leaves, acquires KDS, Lagonis, Alem4o, Levy and Neskin MIBR - roster leaves, acquires Team oNe lineup

- roster leaves, acquires Team oNe lineup FaZe Clan - live, ion, KDS and yoona dropped, Bullet1, cyb3r, and soulz1 joins

- live, ion, KDS and yoona dropped, Bullet1, cyb3r, and soulz1 joins Black Dragons - Lagonis leaves, pzd leaves, Hornetao leaves, Yoona, ion, live and resetz join, Vivas signed as Strategic Coach

- Lagonis leaves, pzd leaves, Hornetao leaves, Yoona, ion, live and resetz join, Vivas signed as Strategic Coach W7M Gaming - freeezao leaves, kurtz joins

- freeezao leaves, kurtz joins FURIA Esports - fredQx leaves FURIA, TchubZ leaves, Novys leaves, Bersa leaves, R4re and Fntzy joins, Kizi joins as Assistant coach

fredQx leaves FURIA, TchubZ leaves, Novys leaves, Bersa leaves, R4re and Fntzy joins, Kizi joins as Assistant coach SANTOS e-Sports - Rovida, Cypris, Mity, SKaDinha and wag leave, Kondz, Hxnteer, Destiny, stk and freezao joins

- Rovida, Cypris, Mity, SKaDinha and wag leave, Kondz, Hxnteer, Destiny, stk and freezao joins INTZ - Alem4o dropped, Hornetao joins

Roster Changes

March 23rd: Team oNe Acquires Academy Lineup

Team oNe has become the third organization to pick up an academy roster to compete in tier-two tournaments after FURIA last year (which has since been dropped) and Black Dragons a few weeks ago.

This roster includes the core lineup of Sixth Gear which finished fifth during the BR6b Season in 2020 with three new inexperienced additions. The team will compete during a series of weekly cups over the next five months to qualify for the Challenger League and Brazil Cup tournaments.

March 19th: Hornetao Joins INTZ

The ex-Black Dragons player of Victor "Hornetao" Lopes has joined INTZ to replace Alem4o.

March 19th: Mity Joins NiP as Coach

The ex-player for Santos e-Sports and Elevate in Dyjair "Mity" Soares has joined NiP as their coach.

Mity previously played during Seasons 7, 9, and 10 on the orgs of ReD DevilS and Elevate during which he finished in seventh, seventh, and eighth place before being relegated. A few months later Mity joined the initial Santos roster for the 2020 Season which finished the year in ninth place before he and three teammates were all dropped from the org earlier this month.

Mity now joins NiP in a coaching role making him the first person to lead the team in this position since Ar7hur left NiP to join Nora Rengo in January of last year. NiP's next game will be in the opening game of the 2021 BR6 tournament tomorrow against Team Liquid.

March 19th: FURIA Acquires Kizi as Assistant Coach

Luiz "Kizi" Carlos has joined FURIA Esports as an assistant coach alongside Twister.

Kizi previously worked as an analyst on Falkol during last year's BR6b tournament and helped the team win the league and reach the relegation matchup. Here Falkol lost 2-1 against FURIA before the team left the org a few weeks later.

Now, after a short stint on ReD DevilS, Kizi has joined FURIA themselves in the main BR6 league to replace TchubZ who had left FURIA to join Team oNe.

FURIA's debut game with the new lineup comes on Sunday against Santos as the 2021 BR6 League kicks-off.

March 12th: Fenix Esports Annouces Roster

Fenix Esports has announced their roster for 2021 which includes much of the ex-Estral roster which won both last year's regional Majors, the Mexican 2020 title, and reached the grand-final of the LATAM SI Qualifiers.

March 12th: Black Dragons Acquires Academy Lineup

Black Dragons have picked up an academy team to compete in the upcoming tier-two leagues in 2021. This team includes resetz who was announced as a sixth player for the main team initially but will compete for the academy lineup for Stage One.

March 11th: Fntzy and R4re Joins FURIA

The two players of "Fntzy" and "R4re" have joined FURIA to replace Novys and Bersa. Fntzy previously played alongside the newly signed BD player of resetz and Team oNe player of Neskin while R4re played on NT Esports in the Brazilian Challenger League.

March 9th: Santos Announces New Roster

After dropping four players from their 2020 lineup, Santos has announced the pickup of five new players in Stk, kondz from Falkol, Hxnteer from NT Esports, destiny from Royal Republic, and freezao, their substitute, from W7M Gaming.

This means all four additions to their starting lineup come from the Challenger League, none of which have played together last season making this a real wildcard lineup.

March 9th: kurtz Joins W7M Gaming

The ex-Isurus player of Vitor "kurtz" Monteiro has joined W7M Gaming after a runners-up finish during the Brazilian Challenger League season.

March 8th: MKing and Novys Join Navy, Guicho, SkMzY to Complete Atheris Line-up

March 8th: LDM Esports Annouce Line-up for SerieA

March 8th: Zorman, Dego and Ferchie Join Infamous Gaming

March 7th: Atlas Joins Overknight

After placing 5th last season with Infinity Academy and escaping relegations, Atlas has joined Overknight in place of Belfe. Belfe stepped down due to personal reasons and will be playing alongside Overknight's Academy team.

March 6th: Black Dragons Sign Team oNe Analyst Vivas as Strategic Coach

March 5th: Team oNe Roster Joins MIBR

After selling most of their team to FaZe Clan, MIBR has acquired the Team oNe lineup for the 2021 Season. Learn more about this story here.

March 5th: Team oNe Roster Leaves Org

After a fairly successful year which saw them lead the BR6 league throughout and qualify for both Regional Majors and the Six Invitational, the Team oNe roster has left their organisation.

March 4th: Yoona, ion, live and resetz Joins Black Dragons

Following FaZe Clan's acquisition of most of MIBR's roster, Black Dragons have picked up the core of FaZe Clan in Yoona, ion and live, the latter two returning to the org after two years away. Read more about this story here.

March 4th: Bersa Leaves FURIA Esports

The FURIA player of Victor Hugo "Bersa" Bruschini has left the team after over a year in the organisation becoming the second player to do so this transfer season after Novys.

March 4th: FaZe Clan Drops All but Astro, Signs Four from MIBR Roster

FaZe Clan has undergone a complete restructuring of their lineup as they dropped live, ion, KDS and yoona in favour of Bullet1, cyb3r, and soulz1 from MIBR. Read more about this here.

March 1st: Rovida, Cypris, Mity, SKaDinha and wag Leave SANTOS

pzd Leaves Black Dragons

February 25th: Novys Leaves FURIA

One of FURIA's newest members of Daniel "Novys" Novy has left the team after six months of competing for them. After joining in the mid-season to replace Miracle, the ex-MIBR player helped FURIA survive relegations and qualify for the Six Invitational as the most experienced member of the squad.

February 21st: Timbers Leaves R6

The Timbers Esports organization has left R6 after two years in the game, however, the roster will retain their Mexican Championship spot as they have been sold to a new organization.

This comes after Re4per, Morphed, Navy, and FBK each left the team over the last month with Re4per since being banned for six months after breaking poaching rules.

February 17th: freeezao Leaves W7M Gaming

Igor "Freezao" Silva has left W7M Gaming after a seventh-place finish during the 2020 BR6 League.

Freezao qualified for the league alongside the roster before being picked up by W7M in May. During his debut professional season, however, freeezao achieved SiegeGG Ratings of 0.76 and 0.79 during Stages 1 and 2 -- the lowest of all non-substitute members of the team -- as his team finished the season down in seventh. Now, he leaves the squad ahead of the 2021 Season in what constitutes the first change in players for the lineup since December 2019.

February 12th: TchubZ Leaves FURIA Esports

February 2nd: GOKU, SkMzY & XigmaZ Leave Estral

Two players and a coach of Estral have left the team after winning the 2020 Mexican Championship, both Regional Majors, finishing one spot below qualifying for the Six Invitational and falling in the SI Qualifier grand-final against FURIA.

None of the three players gave any real explanation of the change with them simply posting LFT posts on their own Twitter accounts.

January 29th: Lagonis Leaves Black Dragons

A year after joining the team, Lorenzo "Lagonis" Volpi has left the Black Dragons after an eighth-place finish during the 2020 BR6 Season.

January 11th: Xploidz Retires from Chivas

After finishing the 2020 Mexican Championship season in fourth place, "Xploidz" has left Chivas eSports and retired from competitive Rainbow Six.

January 6th: mav Suspended from Team Liquid Following Abuse Allegations

After joining Team Liquid as a coach from FaZe Clan last September, Rafael "mav" Loureiro Freitas has been suspended from the team following abuse allegations that came forward from two years ago.

The allegations made came from two ex-girlfriends which were supported by 14 screenshots of text messages and two voice logs (all in Portuguese). The first of which claimed he had been physically abusive to his ex-girlfriend with her claiming he had "hit her twice against a wall" leaving her purple with bruises:

A portion of one of the texts stating the allegation

Mav responded to this by partially admitting the accusations in this since-deleted tweet:

Sad to see what things have come to, they just want to see bad things happening to others. I have a clear conscience because I know everything I’ve been through in these past years and if a mistake made in the past (yes, 3 years ago I pushed my ex) means I lose...

This comes following a series of accusations of abuse in the Brazilian scene against a number of current and ex-players with the caster of Otávio "Retalha" Ceschi releasing a Twitlonger apology in response to one such accusation:

Mav will remain suspended while Team Liquid investigates the allegations as the team prepares for their upcoming Six Invitational appearance.

January 2nd: Re4per Leaves Timbers

After joining the team for the mid-season, Luis Daniel "Re4per" Rosas Benitez has left Timbers Esports. In his time on the team, he finished second during Stage two, the November Regional Major and the 2020 Finals.

December 7th: fredQx Leaves FURIA

After fending off relegations the FURIA Esports lineup has opted to drop the player of Renan "fredQx" Lucas.

---

And so, that's every change within the Latin American region so far in this transfer period. Check back here for more updates over the coming days!