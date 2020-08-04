Lunarmetal, EnvyTaylor, and Devmarta on the APAC North Six August 2020 Major

The first of the Six August 2020 Majors is upon us, with the global action being kickstarted by the APAC North Division. The action is certainly going to be unorthodox and exciting as per usual, so be sure to tune in later at 4 PM SGT (UTC+8).

In order to know more heading into the APAC North mini-major about what to expect and how teams are preparing for the tournament, a few interviews were in order. As such, SiegeGG spoke to Giants Gaming captain Glen "Lunarmetal" Suryasaputra, Cloud9 captain Kim "EnvyTaylor" Seongsoo, as well as APAC North and European League caster James "Devmarta" Stewart.

Lunarmetal (Giants Gaming)

Your team went 9-1 in the first stage, an incredible record. Would you say this matched your own pre-season expectations and how did you guys achieve this? You mentioned on Twitter that GiG was central to this achievement, how has he helped?

With the first stage now over, what are your thoughts on this new APAC format?

What are your expectations from this mini-major and who do you see being your biggest threat?

EnvyTaylor (Cloud9)

Your team went finished second in the first stage, just behind Giants Gaming, and had a 6-4 record. Would you say this matched your own pre-season expectations and how did you guys achieve this? Was roster stability a big part of this, or being able to play with the best in Asia every week?

With the first stage now over, what are your thoughts on this new APAC format?

What are your expectations from this mini-major and who do you see being your biggest threat?

The tournament will also see the debut of the combined APAC North and European broadcasting studio in Paris, with the talent there covering all three APAC mini-majors this coming week.

It will thus have the omission of prominent Australian casters Jessica "Jess" Bolden and Devmarta, who are still in Australia, with the latter in a Melbourne that two days ago declared a state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, despite his predicament, Devmarta was certainly happy to let us pick his brain on what we have to expect from this upcoming tournament.

What is APAC? Could you sum that up for us?

You have been greatly involved with the APAC North and Oceanic scenes. What are the key highlights from those scenes, as well as South Asia, that we should be looking out for?

What are your expectations from teams such as Wildcard Gaming and Giants Gaming at their respective mini-majors?

Tune in to see the spanking new Parisian studio on the official Twitch and YouTube channels and catch some high-octane APAC Siege over the course of the next six days, starting in a few hours, from 4 PM SGT (UTC+8).