Canadian Division: Meet the Teams (feat. Zigalo, DotDash, oGrievous)

Note: The following responses were made a week before the start of the league.

The very first season of the North American League's Canadian Division will be kicking off next week, with four teams playing in a best-of-three, double round-robin format league over five weeks. At the end of this, the top placed team will progress to the Regional Playoffs alongside three US Division teams to play for a spot in the Six Major in August.

The Canadian Division teams. (Image: Ubisoft)

After a 55-team open bracket and a closed bracket which saw three initial disqualifications, four teams came out on top. Here's a quick rundown of what you can expect from each team.

Squires

SzymaTwo, Misio, Guns, DotDash, and Spiritz

Led by the ex-CCS champion of DotDash who played alongside the current and ex-Pro League players of Hyper, GhxsT, and Beaulo, he is best known for his performance two years ago at DreamHack Austin. There, his team had finished fourth after defeating Evil Geniuses and Beastcoast. Joining him are a number of relatively unknown players who took down Bryan and Euphoria's new team of "Team name" during the CA Division closed qualifiers, establishing themselves as a sub-regional force.

We spoke to Mason "DotD4sh" Brasher about the team, the league and their opponents:

Congratulations on making it to the Canadian Division! Could you introduce your team to us?

You, personally, have played with and against some pretty accomplished players. How are you planning to translate that experience to your team?

How would you estimate your team's strength in this league and who do you anticipate being your main rivals?

What is your opinion of the new esports structure, especially regarding North America?

Nordik Esports

Bosak, S4, Stormz, LakQii, and Skvz

Next, we have Nordik Esports, which is the only fully Canadian lineup to make it. The team is the longest remaining lineup in the League, with it having played together well before these qualifiers. The Canadian North American League analyst of Jesse Chick gave a good rundown on the team's history.

We spoke to "oGrievous" further to get a feel on what we can expect from the team going forward:

Congratulations on making it to the Canadian Division! Could you introduce your team to us?

Your team has been around for a long time. How vital do you think this combined chemistry will be in getting a headstart?

How would you estimate your team's strength in this league and who do you anticipate being your main rivals?

What is your opinion of the new esports structure, especially regarding North America?

The North

Zigalo, OmegaProject, Spektrum, Coughee, and RowdyOwly

Disclaimer: Zigalo also works as News Staff at SiegeGG

After making a last-minute roster change to bring their coach of Zigalo onto the team as their new fifth, The North took down the two-time Canadian champion of EhhDannn's team of RAT CORNERS to qualify for the North American League. Included in this team is last season's Canadian Nationals runners-up of RowdyOwly who brings some regional experiences to the promising lineup.

We spoke to Zigalo about the journey to the Canadian Division and what to expect from them from here on:

Congratulations on making it to the Canadian Division! Could you introduce your team to us?

Tell us your journey transitioning from coach to player and then making it through the qualifiers.

How would you estimate your team's strength in this league and who do you anticipate being your main rivals?

What is your opinion of the new esports structure, especially regarding North America?

(Image: Ubisoft)

Team Mirage

Flynn, NotLoading, zilchy, Silent, Quartzy, and Forceful (their coach)

The league favourites qualified for the tournament in straight maps, following an overturned disqualification at the beginning of the closed qualifiers. Now, they enter the league with an ex-Pro League player in Kyle "zilchy" Wrigglesworth, three ex-Challenger League members in Robb "Flynn" Flynn, Chase "NotLoading" Neely and Tanner "Forceful" McHattie, and two breakout stars in Alexandre "quartz" Moranta and Peter "Silent" Christie-Cnossen, who both just turned 18 years old.

We previously spoke to Flynn about his new team when they were picked up by the Mirage organisation on May 21st:

Could you introduce your team to us?

Flynn casting at the Season 10 Pro League Finals.

You can check out the full article, including the interview with Flynn, here.

Schedule

These teams will kick off the Canadian Division on Friday next week, on the rainbow6 channel, starting from 18:00EDT and cast by the same names which will be covering the US Division:

The NA League casters. (Image: Ubisoft)

Keep an eye out for all the action in the Canadian Division here at SiegeGG when the tournament kicks off next week!