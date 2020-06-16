European League Announces Talent, Schedule, and Map Pool

After the North American League announcement yesterday, Ubisoft today revealed the talent, scheduling, and map pool for the upcoming European League. The 10 European League (EUL) teams will compete in an unchanged Best-of-One round robin format, with the changes detailed more in our previous article covering the new European format.

Talent

The headline news today was the announcement of the talent that will be spearheading the EUL and also the APAC North broadcasts from the new Ubisoft studio in Paris. The list includes both veterans of the R6 casting scene, as well as a few fresh faces who will be given a chance to shine on a big stage.

The EUL talent announcement. (Image: Ubisoft)

The casting roster is comprised of talent from Australia and Europe, with Devmarta coming over after having cast the ANZ Pro League and multiple international events, Jess and Dezachu having cast at the Six Invitational 2020, with the latter and the duo of Hap and Geo having cast Season 11 of the European Challenger League.

Of course, few will be unable to recognise two of the longest running broadcast talents on the desk in Milosh and z1ronic, who have been a part of countless Rainbow Six events in the past.

The APAC North talent announcement. (Image: Ubisoft)

To summarize, the EUL and APAC North broadcast lineup will be as follows:

Ghassan "Milosh" Finge

Alex "z1ronic" Dalgaard-Hansen

Derry "Dezachu" Holt

James "Devmarta" Stewart

Jessica "Jess" Bolden

Stijn "Hap" Hapers

Geo "Geo" Collins

Schedule

Alongside the talent announcement came a first-week broadcast schedule, detailing the matchups for the first two play days on the 22nd and the 24th of June and the timings for the EUL Division.

Other Changes

In accordance with the North American League, the EUL has announced changes to the rules that will elicit a cheer from fans and players alike.

Prize Pool - The EUL will be offering €50,000 each in prize money per the two stages this season, with the Finals having a €100,000 prize purse.

Cosmetic Rules - In a long-awaited change, the leagues have moved to a whitelist format (previously used a blacklist), where all skins are banned with the exception of a select few.

Aside from the default skins, the only allowed uniforms and headgear are Pilot program skins (Phases 1, 2, and future phase 3 skins) and Pro League 'Gold' sets. Weapon skins and charms are unaffected by this rule. This is a big improvement in the eyes of many pro players, who have been complaining about perceived advantages that certain skins can give due to visibility differences.

Map Pool - The official EUL map pool was announced to be:

Coastline

Kafe Dostoyevsky

Clubhouse

Consulate

Villa

Theme Park

Oregon

Operator Pool - As expected, Iana and Oryx will be allowed for the upcoming season of the European League.

---

For more, be sure to keep an eye on SiegeGG's coverage of the European League!