EU Transfers: Latest Updates - Post-Season 11

As SiegeGG's hub for all roster changes in the transfer window during the post-Season 11 transfer period, this page will be regularly updated with the latest transfer news.

Summary of Changes So Far

Pro League:

Rogue - Crapelle steps down, Risze and Hicks leaves, LeonGids and karzheka joins

Crapelle steps down, Risze and Hicks leaves, LeonGids and karzheka joins G2 Esports - Fresh leaves, Fabian dropped from bench

- Fresh leaves, Fabian dropped from bench Team Empire - Always join, karzheka benched

- Always join, karzheka benched Natus Vincere - DraZ joins as assistant coach

- DraZ joins as assistant coach ForZe - Roster acquired by Virtus.pro, 43rti roster signed

- Roster acquired by Virtus.pro, 43rti roster signed Team Vitality - Affy dropped, Stigi dropped, BriD leaves, Fabian, risze, and Helbee join

- Affy dropped, Stigi dropped, BriD leaves, Fabian, risze, and Helbee join Chaos - Secretly benched, Syred released, Cryn and Fresh join

Secretly benched, Syred released, Cryn and Fresh join Team BDS - rxwd dropped, BriD signed

Challenger League:

OrgLess - Roster signs with Team Secret

- Roster signs with Team Secret Defusekids - Organization rebrands to LowLandLions, Phenomene joins as analyst

- Organization rebrands to LowLandLions, Phenomene joins as analyst Team Secret - Roster disbands

- Roster disbands IziDream - Roster leaves, signed by Tempra Esports

- Roster leaves, signed by Tempra Esports forZe - org drops lineup, OzoneY and Always leave, Neky and VIKING joins

Roster Changes

June 24th: forZe Drops Challenger League Roster

The newly qualified team to the 2020 Faceit Challenger League and third top team at the most recent Russian Major League Finals have been dropped following a "trial period" with forZe.

June 13th: Team BDS Signs BriD

After a disappointing Season 11 of the Pro League that saw Team BDS finish last, the all-French roster has replaced its former captain, Morgan "rxwd" Pacy, with former Team Vitality player Loïc "BriD" Chongthep.

Read the full article here.

June 10th: Tempra Esports Acquires IziDream Roster

The brand new Milan-based organisation of Tempra Esports will be joining the European Rainbow Six scene with the signing of the fully French ex-IziDream lineup.

Read the full article here.

June 9th: IziDream Roster Leaves Organisation

June 9th: Fabian, risze Replace BriD, Stigi on Team Vitality, Helbee Signed as Coach

Fabian at the Six Invitational 2020 with G2 Esports.

After 11 months for Teemu "Stigi" Sairi and 32 months for Loïc "BriD" Chongthep, both players have left Team Vitality to be replaced by the ex-G2 player of Fabian "Fabian" Hällsten and the ex-Rogue player of Valentin "risze" Liradelfo.

In addition, the Canadian coach of Louis "Helbee" Bureau, who led the British Team Secret lineup to two Minor victories, has joined to aid Laurie "Lyloun" Lagier as an assistant coach.

During his time on the team, Stigi acted as one of the team's primary fraggers across Seasons 10 and 11 -- in which they finished in fifth and sixth -- during their quarter-final exit at DreamHack Valencia 2019 and their runners-up finish at the 2019 6 French League. Prior to this, he played alongside a number of Finnish teams in a number of national tournaments and secured a fourth-place finish on GoSkilla during Season 9 of the Challenger League.

Most recently, despite primarily playing the operators of Jager and Hibana, Stigi only achieved a 0.90 rating in Season 11 likely leading to this decision by the team. He now returns to play alongside a number of his ex-teammates on GiFu eSports, replacing Joni "Jonitr" Törrö.

Former Rogue captain, risze, at the Six Invitational 2020.

BriD, meanwhile, joined the team back in Year 2 and played alongside BiBoo for almost three years since. In this time they played in Seasons 7, 8, 10, and 11 of the Pro League -- peaking in joint third -- finished second and won promotion during Challenger League Season 9, attended two Majors and four Minors, and won two local French tournaments, including the 2018 Gamers' Assembly event.

Now, these years of history comes to an end with BriD's future being uncertain. Replacing those two are two of the most experienced players in Europe, creating yet another EU "super-team". Of note, in particular, will be the fact that Fabian and Goga are now reunited after the latter was dropped from G2 Esports after Season 10.

The additions of the two-times World Champion and three times Pro League champion of Fabian and one of the longest-running consistent players in Europe of risze have now created a mixed French, Spanish, German, Swedish, and Belgian roster that is likely to be a force to be reckoned with.

June 6th: Rogue: LeonGids and karzheka Signed, Hicks Replaced

After a number of early exits at the 2020 Six Invitational and the Pro League Season 9 and 10 Finals, the reigning European champions of Rogue have opted to make a number of changes to their players roster.

Leaving the playing roster will be their two oldest members, Théophile "Hicks" Dupont and Valentin "risze" Liradelfo, after over two years on the team while replacing them comes the former Team Secret player Leon "LeonGids" Giddens, after his previous team disbanded after almost three years together, and Team Empire player Eugene "karzheka" Petrishin.

Read more about this change here.

June 5th: Risze Leaves Rogue

After effectively over two years with the roster, Valentin "risze" Liradelfo has left the Rogue team. The move comes after the team finished top in Europe by a fair margin in Season 11 of the Pro League, but also after a winless exit from the Six Invitational 2020.

Risze had joined this roster back in the March or 2018, when the team had been playing under the Millenium banner.

The Belgian player's crowning achievement would likely be the DreamHack Austin 2018 victory over Evil Geniuses, right after his team had made it to the semi-finals of the Season 7 Pro League Finals.

Later playing under the LeStream Esport banner, he led his team to the Pro League Finals in Season 9 once more, but fell in the quarter-finals to FaZe Clan. It seemed that things were looking up though, as the team finished second at the Allied Esports Minor and DreamHack Valencia 2019, but it was not to last.

Former Rogue captain, risze, at the Six Invitational 2020.

Now under Giants Gaming, he and his team did manage to make it out of the group stages at the Raleigh Major, but failed to progress in the playoffs despite being heavily favoured to. Once again making it to the Pro League Finals in Season 10, Giants fell to the now-Giants roster, then Aerowolf in a stunning upset before being signed by Rogue.

Now, after a long series of ups-and-downs with the team that saw them regularly fail to crack the first elimination round of multiple Pro League Finals or Majors, risze is leaving the team with rumors that either Fabian, karzheka, or LeonGids will be replacing him.

June 5th: Fabian Officially Leaves G2 Esports

After three and a half years on the team, Fabian "Fabian" Hällsten has officially left the lineup after being benched three months ago.

Fabian at the Six Invitational 2020 with G2 Esports.

In this time, Fabian has led the most successful team R6 will likely ever see as they won back-to-back Six Invitational titles, a total of three Pro League titles in Seasons 4, 5 and 8, the Paris Major and the DreamHack Winter Minor. On top of these achievements, he also led the team to a runners-up finish at the Raleigh Major and the Season 7 Finals and the playoffs of the Season 6 Finals, the 2020 Six Invitational and DreamHack Valencia 2018.

Most recently, following the team's failure to qualify for the Season 9 or 10 Finals and their early exit at the hands of Fnatic during the 2020 Six Invitational, the team opted to bench Fabian with him being replaced by the Australian of Virtue. This move along with the exits of Goga and Joonas over the last year means the core lineup of G2 Esports goes back just over a year to the pickup of UUNO in May 2019.

With so much experience it is likely Fabian will be a popular pickup for many teams, however, only Rogue and BDS are actively looking for players at the moment. With the EU League kicking off in two and a half weeks time and most of the teams next in action tomorrow in the EU Open Clash tournament, we may see an announcement about the future of Fabian fairly soon.

May 30th: LeonGids and karzheka Sub-in for Hicks and risze for the EU Open Clash Charity Tournament

In what Could Possibly be an upcoming change to the Rogue roster, form Team Secret player Leon " LeonGids " Giddens and Team Empire substitute Eugene "karzheka" Petrishin Were Drafted in as substitutes for Theophilus "Hicks" Smith and Valentin "risze" Liradelfo during the EU Open Clash charity tournament.

Nothing has been officially confirmed regarding these substitutions translating into roster changes, given that karzheka is still contracted to Empire and risze and Hicks are still with Rogue. However these potential changes, if formalised, could be the edge Rogue needs to improve at LAN events.

May 30th: Cryn and Fresh Join Chaos Esports Club

The former G2 Esports members of Pascal "Cryn" Alouane and Jack "Fresh" Allen have joined the Swedish majority team of Chaos EC to replace Secretly and Syred. You can read about the move in depth in the separate article here.

May 30th: Always Joins Team Empire, karzheka Benched

After a string of disappointing results in the Russian Major League, Pro League and Six Invitational, Team Empire has opted to replace one of their oldest players and the only Estonian player in the Pro League in Eugene "karzheka" Petrishin with the recently acquired forZe player of Dmitry "Always" Mitrahovich.

Always shot to prominence after his team was picked up by the ex-Pro League organisation of forZe and they qualified for the Challenger League after finishing the most recent season of the Russian Major League in third place behind just Empire and Virtus.pro.

During these Finals, Always both managed to take down Empire 2-0 and achieved a kill-death spread of +28 hence bringing him to Empire's attention. He will debut in Empire tonight in the EU Open Clash Charity tournament, which will be raising money for Doctors Without Borders where Empire will be facing the new European League team of IziDream in the first round.

Team Empire won the Six Major Raleigh with karzheka at the helm.

The Estonian of karzheka, on the other hand, had been with the Team Empire roster since the April of 2018 and had gone on to achieve extremely strong results with the team during his time with them. Starting with a Russian Major League win with the new organisation, he won two more seasons of the domestic league but lost last week for the first time against Virtus.pro.

Of course, he and Team Empire are better known for their wider European and international exploits. After a lossless Season 8 of the Challenger League, Team Empire shot straight to the top with the Pro League title in Season 9. He then helped his team get to the grand final of the Six Invitational 2019 against G2 Esports, before securing revenge with a win at the Six Major Raleigh (after defeating LeonGids and Team Secret in the semi-finals).

A second-round exit at the Six Invitational 2020 and fourth and third-place finishes in Season 10 and 11 of the Pro League, compounded by the Russian Major League Season 4 loss to Virtus.pro, led to karzekha getting benched.

In the article released by Team Empire, Always had the following to say about the move:

May 28th: Defusekids Rebrands to LowLandLions, Phenomene Joins as Analyst

The three-time Benelux champions and current Challenger League team of Defusekids have rebranded to "LowLandLions" following a merger between the two organisations. Théo "Phenomene" Hentgen also joins alongside Sternab in an analyst position.

May 26th: Team BDS Drops rxwd

After a disappointing Pro League season where Team BDS fininshed last in Europe, team captain Morgan "rxwd" Pacy has been dropped. The Frenchman had been struggling, at least statistically, for a while now and had finished Season 11 of the European Pro League with the lowest rating in the region (0.73).

At the Six Invitational 2020, despite his team's top-four finish, rxwd was the third-lowest rated player out of the eight playoffs teams with a 0.83 rating. While it has not been made explicit that his departure from Team BDS was motivated by his performances, many had highlighted these performances as a weak link.

Team BDS will now be looking for a replacement player after having spent 10 months with rxwd, with Rogue's Théophile "Hicks" Dupont and Valentin "risze" Liradelfo touted as possible replacements. The former, however, might be a likelier candidate given his roles. At the same time, though, rumours have been strong that Alexandre "BlaZ" Thomas from PENTA might be incoming instead.

May 25th: DraZ Joins Natus Vincere as Assistant Coach

The ex-coach for DeathroW, Oplon and IziDream of Razig "DraZ" Abida has joined Natus Vincere to assist jahk -- a player he previously coached while on DeathroW -- in his coaching roles.

DraZ previously led various French lineups in the Challenger League and a number of French LANs before most recently finishing last year's 6 French League in third while coaching IziDream. Following this, he left Izi "due to private issues in his life" just before they kicked off their successful Challenger League campaign but will now join them in the new European League alongside the mixed European lineup of Natus Vincere.

Na'Vi previously had two support staff members prior to the Six Invitational before GiG was kicked and their analyst of jahk was promoted to a temporary coaching position with the aim to pick up a full-time coach after the Invitational. Now, three months later, jahk has officially been promoted to a fulltime role with DraZ fulfilling the secondary staff role.

May 24th: Affy Dropped from Vitality

After a season-long trial as the team's analyst, Aaftab "Affy" Mohmed has been dropped from the team after they opted not to sign him on permanently.

After beginning his career as the analyst and then coach of the GiFu lineup, Affy joined Vitality at the beginning of Season 11 to work alongside the team's coach of Lyloun where they finished in sixth place just three points away from second with a 6-1-7 win-draw-loss record.

May 21st: Syred Released from Chaos as Coach

May 20th: ForZe Signs 43rti Roster

Days after its European League roster was signed by Virtus.pro, forZe has returned to the scene with another Russian team.

May 16th: Virtus.pro Acquires forZe Roster, Toda and Andreezy Join as Staff

After the success of Team Empire at the beginning of last year, another Russian lineup led by the ex-Empire player of Artyom "Shockwave" Simakov also began to impress as they fought their way up from the national leagues up to the Pro League. Now, just prior to the Russian Major League Season 4 Finals and the new, top-flight FACEIT European League, the forZe roster has been signed by well-known Russian organisation Virtus.pro (VP).

Read all about the move here.

May 13th: Team Secret Acquires OrgLess

OrgLess has been acquired by Team Secret a mere 12 days after qualifying for the new Pro League-replacement league in Europe.

The German roster of OrgLess has roots from all the way back to the 1UPeSport roster which attended the 2018 Six Invitational with the current Pro League players of Hungry and ripz. Maintaining continuity with that roster has only been one player, however -- the Season 4 and 5 Pro League champion of KS.

During a brief stint under the OrgLess banner, alongside the players of AceeZ and korey, the team attended the Paris Major where they lost to Team Secret. Following this, a fracture in the middle of the season was not enough to stop the team's first and only qualification to the Pro League Finals in Season 8 by a single point ahead of Team Secret.

Despite this performance, this team was relegated the very next season under the Natus Vincere organisation and now, two Challenger League seasons later, will return back to the Pro League with an almost all-new lineup and a new organisation:

Team Secret has been in R6 for almost two years with a British-majority lineup led by meepeY and LeonGids which disbanded just over a week ago after two seasons of failed Challenger League campaigns. The organisation will now rejoin the top tier of European R6 with the new German lineup after 13 months out.

May 9th: Fresh Leaves G2 Esports

After nine months with the team, Jack "Fresh" Allen has left G2 Esports. The move comes after G2 Esports hired a Rainbow Six-focused team manager, thereby freeing up longtime coach Tom "Shas" Lee to focus on coaching and Kevin "Sua" Stahnke to be the sole necessary analyst. As such, Fresh will now be looking to either join a team in a backroom capacity, or even make the leap to Ubisoft in terms of league operations.

Fresh boasts a solid resume, both in and out of Rainbow Six, with G2 Esports having come through a tumultuous time with a strong second-placed finish in Season 11 of the Pro League. Outside of the game, he has experience with accountancy firm PwC and has a standing offer from a football team as well. As such, not only will he likely have a wealth of opportunities, he will certainly have a tough decision to make.

May 5th: Team Secret Disbands

After a second successive season of not achieving promotion to the Pro League (or now, the EU League), Team Secret has disbanded. The move comes after Team Secret could only finish in fifth place in Season 11 of the Challenger League, thus missing out on the upcoming six-month long 2020 EU League.

With Leon "LeonGids" Giddens, Matthew "meepeY" Sharples, Aku "Fonkers" Seppä all posting tweets detailing their departures from the team and Balázs "blas" Kővári removing any mention of Team Secret from his Twitter, the roster has officially disbanded. Of the five players, including Joonas "jNSzki" Savolainen, only LeonGids has publicly stated that he has had "a few offers come in".

In comparison, meepeY has stated that he will be looking for a new team, be it as a player or a coach, though he would be open to joining a team outside of Europe for the latter. He also indicated some interest in becoming a caster if his search for a team does not go well.

Team Secret had come into Rainbow Six just prior to the Six Major Paris, with the roster then immediately rewarding the organisation's faith in them with a top-four finish at the event. What's more, it seemed that this former "i don't know" roster was on a meteoric trajectory upwards after barely missing out on qualification to the Season 8 Pro League Finals.

Team Secret at the Six Major Raleigh.

However, Season 9 saw Team Secret relegated in a blow that was apparently mortal. Despite the relegation, Team Secret took little under two months to win its first international title in the form of the Allied Esports Minor in between two ESL Premiership grand final defeats to the current Natus Vincere team. What's more, it seemed that Secret would be returning to form with yet another joint-third finish at the Major -- this time in Raleigh -- but this high was then followed up by a failure to make it to the Pro League once more in the Season 10 Challenger League.

While the team qualified to the OGA PIT Minor in Split, a first-round exit to Luminosity Gaming and elimination in the qualifiers meant that the Six Invitational 2020 would be a step too far.

Now, after a lowly fifth-placed finish in Season 11 of the Challenger League, it seems that the almost two-year journey of the organisation in the scene and it now remains to be seen if Secret will attempt to sign another team.

April 22nd: Chaos Esports Club Benches Secretly

After 26 months on the team, Rickard "Secretly" Olofsson has been benched by Chaos EC, bringing an end to the team's original core roster. As a result, Rasmus "REDGROOVE" Larsson will be taking over in-game leadership (IGL) duties.

Secretly began playing R6 professionally way back in Season 1 before making the Pro League on EURONICS Gaming in Season 3 and qualifying for the 2017 Six Invitational. After failing to requalify for the Pro League for Seasons 4 and 5, he joined the Playing Ducks roster for Seasons 5 and 6 alongside meepeY, Renuilz, sno0ken and Lacky where they sat mid-table before the team split into two -- best known as Team Secret and Chaos -- after failing to qualify for the 2018 Six Invitational.

Since then, Chaos has finished the following five Pro League seasons (from Season 7 to 11) in fifth, sixth, fifth, sixth and most recently seventh as well as attended all seven open Minor events with their best result coming at both the Allied Minor and DreamHack Valencia 2019 where they finished in fourth.

Now, following their worst finish to date, Chaos has benched one of their three remaining original players in Secretly with his future and replacement in the team both unknown. We may get an answer to the second unknown tomorrow night, however, as Chaos faces Team GamerLegion in the Nordic Championship at 18:00CEST.

April 22nd: Crapelle Steps Down as Rogue Coach

Laurent "Crapelle" Patriarche has stepped down as a coach for Rogue and will be leaving the team effective immediately. The move comes despite the team's first-place finish in the European Pro League for Season 11.

In his TwitLonger, Crapelle stated that discussions with the team had left him with the realization that he "wasn't the right fit for them" any longer. Speaking about the team's disappointing performances offline and his inability to help the players translate their online form to LAN events, he started that he believed a fresh start was required for himself.

As such, Crapelle will now be looking for a new team to coach, with Natus Vincere looking like a very likely candidate for now. Rogue, meanwhile, is likely to be searching for a new coach for its team as well.

And so, that's every change within the European region of the Pro League so far in this transfer period.