Pro Opinions: Void Edge (ft. Canadian, Astro, and Loona)

Note: Responses were received just after the launch of Operation Void Edge.

The new free expansion that just released saw the two new operators of Iana and Oryx be introduced to the game while last season’s operators of Kali and Wamai entered the competitive operator pool. As well as this we have seen a reworked Oregon map come out, a number of operators have received grenades and it was announced that Theme Park will be replacing Bank in the competitive map pool.

To get some initial impressions on the newest changes to the game before the changes start to impact the professional tournaments we spoke to Troy "Canadian" Jaroslawski from Spacestation Gaming, Leonardo "Astro" Luis from FaZe Clan, and Kaya "Loona" Omori from Team SiNister to get an idea of what we should expect.

Canadian at the Six Invitational 2020.

What are your opinions on Kali and Wamai and how are they going to factor into the competitive meta?

What are your views on Theme Park entering the map pool? Do you think it will be played often over the next three months?

Is the newly reworked Oregon map Pro League viable and, if so, which map would you like to see it replace in the pool?

What are your early opinions on Iana and Oryx? How would you change/balance them further?

What are your opinions on the Year 5 esports announcements and what are you most excited for out of them?

Other Views

To see a range of professional player's opinions on Theme Park entering the map pool check out our article on the change here. Here's what some other members of the R6 community had to say about the above topics:

European Pros:

Niclas "Pengu" Mouritzen from G2 Esports on Oregon:

On Iana:

And on the Tachanka rework:

The coach of Team Secret, Louis "Helbee" Bureau, on Oryx:

Jack "Doki" Robertson from Natus Vincere on Kali:

North American Pros:

Gabriel "LaXInG" Mirelez from Team Reciprocity on Oryx:

And on Theme Park:

Thoughts on balance updates via Alexander "Skys" Magor from DarkZero Esports:

Susquehanna Soniqs’ substitute of Lauren "Goddess" Williams on Kali

The Luminosity Gaming player of Kian "Hyena" Mozayani on the gadget changes:

Casters:

Ghassan "Milosh" Finge on the changes:

Derry "Dezachu" Holt on the gadget changes:

Streamers:

The ex-World Champion, George "KingGeorge" Kassa, on the new update:

BikiniBodhi on Iana:

CrossArchon after Ash’s new Tomb Raider Elite uniform:

MacieJay on possible Kali changes:

CoreRoss’ Mythbusters video on the new operators:

And finally, Ubisoft's series of videos featuring Dillon "Get_Flanked" Clark, firstly on Oregon:

On Iana:

On Oryx:

Other Additions

As well as these new operators, map and balance changes, the Operation Void Edge update also adds the following 13 new Pilot Program skins:

Natus Vincere - 556xi (Thermite’s Assault Rifle)

- 556xi (Thermite’s Assault Rifle) G2 Esports - K1A (Vigil’s Submachine Gun)

- K1A (Vigil’s Submachine Gun) Team Empire - MP5 (Rook and Doc’s Submachine Gun)

- MP5 (Rook and Doc’s Submachine Gun) Rogue - M762 (Zofia’s Assault Rifle)

- M762 (Zofia’s Assault Rifle) Evil Geniuses - F2 (Twitch’s Assault Rifle)

- F2 (Twitch’s Assault Rifle) Spacestation Gaming - 552 Commando (IQ’s Assault Rifle)

- 552 Commando (IQ’s Assault Rifle) FaZe Clan - R4-C (Ash’s Assault Rifle)

- R4-C (Ash’s Assault Rifle) Team Liquid - 416-C Carbine (Jager’s Assault Rifle)

- 416-C Carbine (Jager’s Assault Rifle) MiBR - ALDA 5.56 (Maestro’s Light Machine Gun)

- ALDA 5.56 (Maestro’s Light Machine Gun) INTZ - MP7 (Bandit’s Submachine Gun)

- MP7 (Bandit’s Submachine Gun) Fnatic - M4 (Maverick’s Assault Rifle)

- M4 (Maverick’s Assault Rifle) NORA-Rengo - MPX (Valkyrie and Warden’s Submachine Gun)

- MPX (Valkyrie and Warden’s Submachine Gun) Cloud9 - M590A1 (the SAS and Warden’s Shotgun)

Finally, the update sees the release of the new Caveira Elite:

And, shortly we’ll see the new Tomb Raider Ash Elite also released on a currently unknown date:

---

The new season is available to play now with these changes debuting in the Pro League on Monday as the Rogue faces Team Vitality at 20:00CEST.