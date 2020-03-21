Number 1 Player of Year 4: Shaiiko

A true surprise in the number one spot, Shaiiko took the Siege world by storm this year. Returning from his forced hiatus due to a ban back in Year 2, Shaiiko wasted no time in returning to astonishing individual form.

While not being present in Pro League until the final quarter of the year, Shaiiko still competed against tier-one teams on numerous occasions by utilizing the remainder of the circuit. He played in the Six Invitational, DH Montreal, OGA PIT, the qualifiers for both the Raleigh Major and the Six Invitational itself, all of which were strong competitions with a high proportion of PL and high-quality CL teams.

From a statistical perspective, Shaiiko set the world on fire in every competition he played. Even removing his Challenger League stats from consideration (due to lower quality of competition), he is still far and away the number one player in most statistical categories. His lowest rated period was in OGA PIT and its Qualifiers (1.12 combined rating), but with that one exception, he did not drop below a 1.20 rating in Year 4.

Shaiiko competing at DreamHack Montreal, international LAN debut

Shaiiko's most impressive performance would come at the Six Invitational, where he would finally prove his doubters wrong. Before then there were questions about whether he could deliver in a high-stakes situation like the world championship. Of course, he had played well before at minors, but nothing compared to the pressure of playing on stage in front of thousands at the biggest event of the Siege year.

He silenced all critics, scoring the best rating (1.21) of any player to advance from the group stage, and earning himself EVP honors and a fourth-place finish in the process.

Here is a summary of Shaiiko's statistical dominance this year:

First in Total Rating: 1.25 (1.18)First in LAN Rating: 1.22 (1.20)First in Total KPR: 1.05 (0.91)First in LAN KPR: 1.00 (0.95)First in +/- per Map: +3.32 (+2.63)First in LAN +/- per Map: +2.82 (+2.66)First in Opening Kills per Map: 2.15 (2.05)First in LAN OK per Map: 2.07 (2.03)Second in Entry +/- per Map: +0.77 (+0.80)Third in LAN Entry +/- per Map: +0.60 (+0.86)Fourth in Total Differential: +241 (+294)Fifth in Total LAN Differential: +94 (+137)Sixth in Total KOST: 69% (71%)Sixth in LAN KOST: 69% (71%)Sixth in Entry Duels Won: 61% (66%)Thirteenth in LAN Entry Duels Won: 58% (67%) The first number represents Shaiiko's performance, the second represents the best performance of any other player.

Tournament Rating K-D (+/-) Misc. Raleigh Quals 1.24 57-40 (+17) 1.08 KPR DH Montreal 1.26 138-97 (+41) 31-17 OK-OD CL Season 10* 1.41 170-98 (+72) 73% KOST OGA Quals 1.13 94-79 (+15) 21-14 OK-OD OGA PIT 1.07 23-21 (+2) Hibana/Jager Main SI Quals 1.41 203-115 (+88) 36-18 OK-OD PL S11a EU 1.22 73-53 (+20) 74% KOST SI 2020 1.21 188-137 (+51) 0.99 KPR

* Challenger league stats not included in totals

Shaiiko on the Six Invitational main stage

We also had a chance to speak with Shaiiko about his performance this year:

You can also watch Shaiiko's best plays of the year in the fragmovie below:

---

