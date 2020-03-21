Number 2 Player of Year 4: Rampy

Rampy has been consistently one of the best players throughout the entire year. In the early period when SSG struggled online and could not make deep runs at LAN events, he still was a standout individually, but when SSG really put it all together in the latter months of the year, Rampy was unleashed. He stood out as one of the game's best fraggers while at the same time improving his team play.

Rampy's run began in earnest around the Raleigh Major when the team unexpectedly pushed its way through Group C in 2-0 fashion. Rampy played well but it was by no means a solo effort, everyone on the team played a part in the promising showing for SSG. Immediately after this SSG would make their biggest move of the year: bringing on longtime in-game leader Canadian from Evil Geniuses to fill the IGL gap they'd had on their team since benching Redeemer.

Under Canadian, Rampy became a god. After a settling-in period, Rampy began to dominate at the OGA PIT Minor, leading the team to a second-place finish. He was the second-highest rated player in the tournament, just behind tournament MVP Paluh. He continued to impress online during the SI Quals and the first split of Season 11, but his best performance was still yet to come.

Rampy at SSG's first LAN victory: the US Nationals Finals

At the Six Invitational, Rampy could not be stopped. Once again he would lead his team to a flawless record, earning himself MVP honors in the process. He was again the second-highest rated player to make the playoffs (behind only Shaiiko). Closing out the year on such a high note meant that many of SSG's past shortcomings could now be let go, as the new North American powerhouse has seemingly arrived.

Here are each of Rampy's performances this year:

Tournament Rating K-D (+/-) Misc. PL S9 NA 1.20 130-96 (+34) 6 1vX Clutches Allied Minor 1.10 56-45 (+11) 0.85 KPR Raleigh Quals 1.09 112-93 (+19) 27-11 OK-OD Raleigh Major 1.11 56-47 (+9) 57% Headshots DH Montreal 1.05 65-57 (+8) Buck/Jager Main PL S10 NA 1.08 125-103 (+22) 68% KOST OGA Quals 1.55 61-22 (+39) 88% KOST OGA PIT 1.20 129-84 (+45) 0.93 KPR USN Finals 1.08 63-47 (+16) 41% Survival SI Quals 1.15 102-73 (+29) 0.86 KPR PL S11a NA 1.32 76-42 (+34) 75% KOST SI 2020 1.20 168-120 (+48) 34-24 OK-OD

Rampy was MVP of the Six Invitational for SSG.

We also had a chance to speak with Rampy about his performance this year:

You ended last year with a heartbreaking loss to G2 at the Invitational, and now one year later have lifted the hammer yourself. How much of a difference does one year make?

You individually but also SSG as a team started the year out relatively slowly, but have been on fire the last few months of the circuit. What made the difference and allowed such an improvement in individual and team performance?

How are you feeling about the future of Siege as an esport?

What are you going to work on to improve your success next year?

Is there anything you would like to say to your fans and the wider Siege community?

You can also watch Rampy's best plays of the year in the fragmovie below:

---

Stay tuned for more of the top ten players, you can check out the full list in the awards hub and make sure to let us know what you think about each one on social media!