Global Pro League Delayed One Week, APAC On Schedule

Update: The South Korean region of the Pro League has also been delayed to now start back up on Thursday, September 26th with Cloud9 vs TRIPPY

--- After a nine-week-long break, the three main regions of the Pro League will resume on the 23rd of September as the Vodafone Giants vs GiFu eSports kicks off the second half of Season 10. APAC, however, remains unchanged and will restart this coming Tuesday.

The games schedule will then continue as we saw in the first half of the season with the following playdays:

Europe - Mondays and Fridays at 18:00CEST

North America - Mondays and Wednesdays at 20:00EDT

Latin America - Wednesdays and Fridays at 13:30EDT and 19:30EDT

The weekly Pro League schedule via rainbow6.ubisoft.com

Key Games

Assuming the entire schedule of games has been delayed by a week this means the top teams in each region (as per the SiegeGG Rankings) will play against each other on the dates below:

September 25th - Spacestation Gaming vs Team SoloMid and FaZe Clan vs Team Liquid

vs and vs September 30th - Evil Geniuses vs Team SoloMid

vs October 4th - G2 Esports vs Team Empire

vs October 11th - G2 Esports vs Vodafone Giants

vs October 14th - Team Empire vs Vodafone Giants and Spacestation Gaming vs Evil Geniuses

Key Changes

The main change that this second half of play will see is the introduction of Warden and Nøkk into competitive play with the full list of balance changes from the Operation Ember Rise patch seen here.

A complete look at all of this transfer period's roster changes can be found in the EU, NA, LATAM and APAC transfer mega-thread with biggest changes seen below:

Europe

GiFu eSports -- SlebbeN, Gomfi, and oVie (their coach) leave, Movetaho and Jonitr join

North America

Susquehanna Soniqs -- SlebbeN and Gomfi replace Avian and GhxsT

-- SlebbeN and Gomfi replace Avian and GhxsT Evil Geniuses -- Canadian and Gotcha (their coach) leave, Modigga joins

-- Canadian and Gotcha (their coach) leave, Modigga joins Team SoloMid -- B1ologics leaves, Jarvis and Gotcha join

-- B1ologics leaves, Jarvis and Gotcha join Spacestation Gaming -- Canadian replaces Chala

Latin America