Bosco: “[We are] focusing on our teamwork and communication more than anything”

Since they joined the R6 scene just before Season 7, Spacestation Gaming has sat near the middle of the North American standings with a joint third-place finish during Season 7, fourth place in Season 8 and fifth in Season 9. Despite this, and their current fifth place standings so far in Season 10, they have been improving drastically recently with a number of impressive LAN showings to their name.

Firstly we saw them finish just a few rounds away from making it into the DreamHack Winter grand-final before falling to PENTA Sports before repeating this performance just a few weeks later at the US Nationals in which they fell against the eventual winners, Rogue, in the semi-finals once again. Spacestation then continued to become the only team to take a map off of G2 Esports during the Six Invitational 2019 quarter-final before finalising their current roster with the addition of Fultz in a few weeks before the start of Season 10.

Now as Spacestation Gaming approaches the Raleigh Major, we spoke to Bosco to ask how they have been preparing for the event and what we can expect from them:

Your Pro League season has not been the smoothest so far -- what has been missing?

The current Pro League standings in North America at the mid-season

The group stages are to be announced two weeks before the Major kicks off, how do you go about preparing for an event when you don’t know who you’ll be playing?

The Six Major groupings

How do you usually warm up before a big match?

Fultz joined your team just two months ago, how has he fit into the lineup since?

Which one team would you want to play at the Six Major?

At the Vegas Minor SSG beat top European teams such as Giants, Vitality and Chaos but lost three maps against Liquid. What was the issue in this game and how have you fixed the issue?

What is your ideal location for the next Six Major?

Is there anything you’d like to say to your fans?

Bosco via @SpacestationGG

---

The Six Major Raleigh 2019 is taking place from the 12th of August to the 18th, where Spacestation Gaming will be hoping to win their very first title as a team. For more content on the upcoming major check out the other interviews here or read our 2019 Six Invitational interview with Lycan here.