SiegeGG Team Ranking: Week of July 28th 2019

With the Six Major Raleigh fast approaching, here is a list of the SiegeGG Ranking's top ten teams ahead of the second biggest tournament of the year. At the bottom of the article, you can check the link to the full ranking of the top fifty teams in the world!

1. Team Empire

Team Empire winning the Pro League Season 9 Finals in Milan

Team Empire remains on the top of the ranking heading into the Major. Since placing second at the Six Invitational in February, they have been on an incredible run of form, with a record of 12W - 3D - 2L, including a championship at the Pro League Season 9 Finals in Milan. They head into the Raleigh Major as one of the favourites, looking to win their second consecutive international title and cement their status as the best team in the world.

2. Evil Geniuses

Evil Geniuses finished second-place at the Milan Finals

EG have maintained their status as one of the world’s top teams despite some disappointing performances relative to their lofty expectations. With their longtime nemesis G2 Esports out of the picture in Milan, the team looked primed to claim their first international title since the first Six Invitational. They came within one round of beating eventual champions Team Empire but were not able to close the game out. Since then, they’ve had some hiccups online but have performed well enough to maintain their status.

3. Looking For Org

LeStream takes the stage for the Season 9 Finals in Milan (Photo by @LestreamEsport)

Looking For Org (formerly LeStream Esport) have climbed the rankings after strong performances in recent months. After adding Korey after a loss to FaZe Clan at the Season 9 Quarter-Finals, they have earned second place in a competitive European Pro League, as well as finishing second-best at both the Allied Esports Las Vegas and DreamHack Valencia Minors. However, with a shaky record at premier events including Milan and the Six Invitational, LFO will be looking to break tradition at the upcoming Major.

4. FaZe Clan

Faze have consistently been LATAM's best in 2019 (Photo by Rainbow6BR Flickr)

FaZe Clan have continued to show themselves to be the most consistent team in Latin America. Since going out in groups at the Invitational and adding Ion to the roster, they have not lost a single map in the Pro League. In addition to this, they finished in the top four at the Season 9 Finals, obtained third-place at DreamHack Valencia, and reached the grand finals of the Brasileirão 2019 championship, narrowly losing in a fifth map overtime thriller. Now, they look to win LATAM’s first international title since the Season 7 Finals.

5. G2 Esports

Reigning world-champions G2 Esports look to regain the top spot in the ranking.

G2, despite their shaky performances in past months, still remain one of the world’s top teams and are strong contenders for a resurgence and a fourth consecutive major title for the roster’s core. After defending their world championship at the Six Invitational in February, the team is a pedestrian 6W - 4D - 4L in Pro League. After failing to reach Milan they made a roster change, swapping Joonas for UUNO. So far, the change has not paid off and G2 heads into the Major break in fifth place in EU. Despite this, the team has not lost a match on LAN in more than a year and cannot be counted out to take home another title.

6. Team Liquid

Liquid winning the BR6 Finals over Faze Clan (Photo by Rainbow6BR Flickr)

Liquid remains one of LATAM’s perennial contenders, despite their sometimes sub-par showings in Pro League. They currently sit at fourth place in the Season 10 Pro League standings but have made up for this with a strong third place at the Allied Esports Minor, and a championship win over FaZe Clan in the BR6 finals. However, in extremely disappointing fashion, they fell just short to a surging Ninjas in Pyjamas in the upper bracket finals of the Raleigh Qualifiers and therefore will miss the upcoming Major.

7. Spacestation Gaming

SSG impressed with their new roster at the Allied Esports Minor (Photo by Allied Esports)

SSG, while notorious for being plagued by draws in the Pro League, continue their strong performances outside of Bo1 formats. They reached the playoffs at the Six Invitational and Allied Esports Minor in Las Vegas, falling short to G2 and Liquid respectively, and made a strong lower-bracket run to get to the finals in the Major Qualifier. Despite losing in the final to TSM, SSG were awarded the host country invite as the final team to secure attendance at the Major.

8. Team Reciprocity

Reciprocity after their upset over EG at the Six Invitational (Photo by Bruno Alvares)

Reciprocity continues to look for a way to cement their status as a truly elite team. Ever since a stunning upset over EG to place top four at the Six Invitational, they have struggled on the edge of greatness, narrowly missing out on attending Milan after finishing third in NA Pro League and by losing to eventual champions Rogue in the Quarter-Finals of DreamHack Valencia. Unfortunately, Reciprocity will not be present at the Major after dropping out of the qualifiers and not being awarded the host country invite.

9. Ninjas in Pyjamas

NiP have been one of the hottest teams since the start of Season 10 (Photo by Rainbow6BR Flickr)

The Ninjas have been on an absolute tear recently, and look to put on a strong showing at the Major. Since narrowly missing out on the Milan Finals, they have been undefeated in the Pro League, with their lone draw being against regional powerhouse FaZe. They also placed top eight at the Allied Minor, dropping a close match to Chaos Esports. Finally, they stormed through the qualifiers to reach the Raleigh Major and are now looking to finally make their mark after their Season 6 Pro League Finals second-place finish.

10. Fnatic

Fnatic looks to win APAC's first-ever premier title in R6.

Often the underdogs thanks to coming from APAC, Fnatic will now look to prove themselves again on LAN against the world’s best teams. Despite playing in a weaker online region than the other teams on this list, they consistently contend against top-tier competition at Majors and Pro League Finals. Fnatic finished on-stage at the Six Invitational, losing to APAC rival Nora-Rengo, but got revenge three months later, knocking out the Japanese in the Season 9 Pro League Finals, and then going on to take a map off of Team Empire to finish as semi-finalists. Fnatic has kept strong form online and looks to once again achieve a top placing at the Major.

---

To read more about the how the ranking is calculated, check out our blog post here.

To read the fully updated ranking list, check out the dedicated ranking page here.