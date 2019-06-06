BiBoo: “We wanted to get a faster game style without losing the well-renowned Vitality style”

Team Vitality is one of the best-known teams in Europe, with its previous core roster of BiBoo, zephiR and RaFaLe stretching back all the way to Season 2 of the Pro League on the Xbox. Since then, the roster has achieved two Pro League Finals finishes during Seasons 2 and 3, attended three major events at the 2017 and 2018 Six Invitational as well as the Paris Major, and was crowned the French champion at the Gamers Assembly 2018 event.

This success, however, fell off following their loss to ENCE eSports in the Season 8 relegation matchup, forcing them out of the Pro League for a season and leading to a break-up of the core trio, with sNKy and Quaal now replacing zephiR and RaFaLe. Now, alongside Biboo, BriD and Spark, the roster has climbed their way back up through the Challenger League, finishing the regular season in first place before defeating Team Secret in the Pro League relegations matchup to make it back to the Pro League for Season 10.

The roster, alongside their coach of Lyloun, will now travel to the Allied Esports Minor in Las Vegas this weekend where we will see them in action against some of the top teams in the world before their returning match to the Pro League when Season 10 kicks off in a few weeks time.

SiegeGG spoke to the team captain of Team Vitality, Bastien "BiBoo" Dulac, to ask what we should expect from the lineup:

There are two new players in the Vitality lineup compared to Season 8 -- sNKy and Quaal. Where do they fit into the roster?

Vitality has always been known for their slow, methodical, late-round executions. Have you been trying to quicken up your game style or are you sticking to the classic Vitality pushes?

Since we last saw Vitality in the Pro League you have seen the exit of your coach, BiOs from the team with your analyst, Lyloun, replacing him in that role. How did this change affect the roster?

Team Vitality was pretty dominant throughout the regular Challenger League season but then lost to MnM Gaming (now Na’Vi) in the playoffs to finish in second. What led to that loss?

We will next see you guys in the Vegas Minor before Season 10 of the Pro League kicks off. How have you been preparing for these tournaments?

Other than yourselves which teams do you think we should be looking out for at the Vegas Minor?

Team Vitality is now the only French majority team in the Pro League. Does this bring any extra pressure to perform?

Anything to say to fans?

