Team oNe eSports: LATAM's New Powerhouse

Rarely do we see incredible rags to riches stories. That’s what makes them so special to follow. Even rarer is when we see that story repeat itself.

Team Empire took its time to get recognised, but their story is certainly not unknown now. Climbing their way through the Challenger League, they decimated their opposition until they got to the Pro League, and won it in their very first season there. Now, it seems that Team oNe eSports is looking to repeat the feat.

They cruised through Season 9 of the Challenger League (CL) in Latin America, and were one of two LATAM CL teams to mount a serious challenge in the Six Invitational Qualifiers prior to starting their CL campaign. Since then, though, they have not looked back.

A 10-4-0 record in the Challenger League was followed up by an incredible run through the Allied Esports Minor qualifier which saw them defeat not only the relegated Pro League side paiN Gaming, but also Black Dragons and then later the top LATAM seed, FaZe Clan.

Hardly unexpectedly, the team cruised through the Challenger League playoffs, first defeating Guidance Gaming and then YeaH Gaming by two maps to one on both occasions. Now, the team has their sights set on the Allied Esports Minor this week in Vegas, before returning home to possibly see them shoot to the top of Latin America much like Team Empire did in Europe.

Kaique “Faallz” Moreira, Tassus “reduct” Issi, Luiz “SKaDinha” Vinicius, Renato “rhZ” Costa, Luca “LuKid” Sereno make up the core roster, while Matheus “Budega” Figueiredo coaches and Igor “Vivas” Vivas helps out on the analyst side of things and even steps in to play if needed. What’s more, with the support of a sizeable organisation like Team oNe, they have checked pretty much every box in the “top-team” category. Now, it’s just time to cement themselves as one.

Team oNe isn't new to the Pro League, however, having signed the current Black Dragons roster in January 2018. Then, the organisation's roster had finished in joint-third place in Season 7 of the Pro League and followed it up with a definitive third-place finish in Season 8, after which Black Dragons had come calling to prise the team away. Now, the organisation has come back with possibly the youngest Pro League team on average -- SKaDinha and LuKid are just 18, team captain Reduct is 19, and both Faallz and rhz are 20.

The Team oNe eSports roster

Comprised of players who have never played in the Pro League before -- save for Faallz who got a couple of games under his belt in Season 8 when he had been a substitute for the old Team oNe roster -- Team oNe’s achievements are nothing short of extraordinary. Unfortunately, they have somewhat flown under the radar thanks to the lack of English-language streams for the LATAM Challenger League.

To know more about Team oNe, SiegeGG spoke to their entire roster to find out more:

To start off, could you tell us more about your team’s players and roles?

Vivas:

Your record in the LATAM Challenger League was an incredible 10-4-0, and your team has not lost since the Six Invitational Qualifier. How are you guys keeping such a high-level of play up?

Reduct:

Some have dubbed you the “Team Empire of Latin America”. Would you disagree with the assessment?

rhZ:

How much have the resources of an organisation like Team oNe helped?

rhZ:

Your team beat FaZe Clan in spectacular fashion and later qualified for the Allied Esports Minor. How did you prepare for that, and how will you prepare for the Minor?

Budega:

You go up against Rogue in your first-ever LAN event and first-ever international game. Any nerves?

Reduct:

How does a normal day of practice look like for your team?

Budega:

Your debut season in the Pro League see you face teams like Immortals and FaZe regularly. What are the key improvements your team is looking to make to be able to consistently play well against them?

Faallz:

Are there any roster changes we are to expect prior to Season 10?

Faallz:

Is there anything else you would like to say to your fans?

Reduct:

---

Team oNe's next appearance is at the Vegas Minor on Friday with a Pro League Season 10 also locked in. You can check out our previous interview with the other promoted sides, Soniqs here and Natus Vincere here and be sure to keep an eye out here SiegeGG for more interviews in the upcoming week.