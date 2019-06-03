Supr: "I always expect to win."

The Susquehanna Soniqs, previously known as Elephant Gang, was first created almost a year ago on June 18th 2018 as a team of ex-Pro League players on a mission to make it back to the Pro League. The team were clear favourites during Season 8 of the Challenger League, but suffered a huge setback after three players were poached by current Pro League rosters -- Benji went to Obey Alliance, MarkTheShark went to Cloud9 (now Team Reciprocity) and Supr went to Rogue.

The team found new ex-Pro League replacements in time for the Challenger League where, despite finishing on top during the regular season, they fell to the fourth seed of Excelerate Gaming in the playoffs and failed to make it the Pro League. Their luck changed in time for Season 9, however, as both Supr and GhxsT returned to the roster, along with Goddess from Cloud9 to join Avian and Neptunez to form the current lineup.

Season 9 saw them first get picked up by the new organisation of Susquehanna Soniqs and then go onto finish second in the regular season, with a 9-2-3 win-draw-loss record. The team once again lost in the playoffs, but then defeated the Pro League team of Rise Nation to finally make it back to the Pro League for Season 10.

Ahead of their appearance in both Season 10 of the Pro League and the Vegas Minor this weekend, SiegeGG spoke to the team’s captain, Seth "supr" Hoffman about his new team. Previously, supr played in eRa Eternity during Season 6 and the 2018 Six Invitational and, while on Rogue, made it to the Pro League Finals during Season 8. Here’s what he had to say about his new team:

Firstly, can you explain your team roles to us?

Soniqs will be one of only two teams in the Pro League without any support staff. How are the roles of coach, analyst and manager organised within your roster and are you looking to acquire some support staff?

Soniqs had the best facilities of any Challenger League team in NA last season -- how much did this help you guys make it to the Pro League?

Realistically, what is your goal at the Vegas Minor and during Season 10 of the Pro League?

Your entire team is made up of ex-Pro League players, so many people will likely refer to your campaign as a “revenge tour”. Do you have something to prove to your previous teams going forward?

The end of Season 9 standings in North America’s Challenger League in which Rogue has fallen well out of their usual top two positions.

First up against Team Secret at the Vegas Minor -- how do you fancy your chances?

The current Soniqs lineup via susquehannaesports.com. From left to right: Avian, Goddess, Supr, Neptunez and Ghxst

