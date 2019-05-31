Muringa Joins Team Liquid

Muringa is best known for his time on the current FaZe Clan roster of which he was a part of from Season 5 all the way up until the 2019 Six Invitational. In this time, he achieved a LAN finish in every major tournament they played in, including a second place finish in Season 8 of the Pro League, victories in both 2017 and 2018 of the Brasileirão league, and semi-final exits at the Seasons 5 and 6 Pro League Finals.

The FaZe Clan roster after winning the 2018 Brasileirão league title via @rainbow6br. Muringa can be seen in the top right.

Despite them being clearly one of the top teams in Latin America, the team opted to replace muringa with the Black Dragons player of Ronaldo "ion" Osawa following group stage exit at the 2019 Six Invitational. Muringa then found himself replacing ion on the BD roster for the rest of Season 9 where he helped the roster stay well clear of the relegation zone. Now, following revelations of an apparent match-fixing scandal involving his two most recent teams, muringa has left Black Dragons to fill the shoes of one of the LATAM region’s most well-known players, ziGuera, in Team Liquid.

Liquid is currently the most successful team in Latin America after winning the region’s first and only Pro League title during Season 7 but has failed to make it back to the Pro League Finals since. We, therefore, spoke to the coach of Team Liquid, André "Sensi" Kaneyasu, to ask how the acquisition of muringa will affect the roster:

How did you settle on HSnamuringa as the ideal replacement?

How do muringa's roles and playstyle fit into the team?

Muringa playing in the BR6 league for FaZe Clan via @HSnamuringa

What can we expect from this new Liquid line-up going forward?

Team Liquid lifting their Pro League Season 7 champions trophies via @ESLRainbowSix

We also spoke with Muringa himself about the change:

How do you feel about joining Team Liquid, the most successful team in Latin America?

Filling ziG's shoes is no small task -- how do you plan to handle this challenge?

Do you have anything to say to the fans of Black Dragons and Team Liquid?

His debut game in this lineup will be against the North American Challenger League team of Disrupt Gaming at the Vegas Minor event next week as they aim to book their spot at the US Major in August. Keep an eye out here at SiegeGG for full coverage of that event as well as any more upcoming roster changes.