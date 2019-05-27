LeStream Esport Signs Korey as UUNO Replacement

UPDATE: The Natus Vincere roster has also been dropped with this move. However, the organisation will be continuing on in Rainbow Six with a new roster, to be announced in early June.

---

With world champions G2 Esports prising away Aleksi "UUNO" Työppönen to replace Joonas “jNSkzi” Savolainen, LeStream Esport has drafted in Lukas “Korey” Zwingmann from the now-relegated ex-Natus Vincere (Na’Vi) roster as his replacement.

Rumours had swirled that jNSkzi would be headed directly the opposite direction to UUNO, and some had even speculated that Leon “LeonGids” Giddens would leave the also-relegated Team Secret for greener pastures. However, jNSkzi’s future is unclear and LeonGids reaffirmed his commitment to fighting his way out of the Challenger League once again with Team Secret.

The statistics from Season 9 of the Pro League for Na’Vi in Europe

Korey’s credentials may have some reason to be doubted -- after all, Natus Vincere was relegated in Season 9 of the Pro League after all, going down as the eighth-placed team in Europe. His full-season rating was not particularly impressive as well, rated third-best on his team at 0.87 with a 0.52 KOST (meaning that he only had an impact on little over half of the rounds played).

However, stretching back to Season 8 puts Korey in a much better light, and is likely what LeStream looked at when signing him. After all, the entirety of Natus Vincere was not performing well, and when the whole team does not do well, it is hard for any one person to perform outstandingly. In Season 8, though, Korey lit up Europe in his rookie Pro League season and was instrumental towards his team making it to the Finals in Brazil.

This season, LeStream Esport had a good online season in the Pro League, finishing in second place -- just three points behind eventual title winners Team Empire. However, their woes offline continued, as they were dumped out 0-2 by FaZe Clan in the first round at the Milan Finals. Their Six Invitational 2019 campaign also went poorly, with the team losing to Evil Geniuses and PENTA in the group stages.

The statistics from Season 9 of the Pro League for LeStream in Europe

Losing UUNO is undoubtedly a big blow to the team -- he was, after all, one of the top fraggers of the team, and Korey will have a very important responsibility to fulfill. However, one key area where his fresh perspective to the team will be appreciated is likely regarding offline performance.

This change marks the first player roster change for LeStream Esport and is not of their own volition. As such, it is hard to estimate exactly how the team will perform with a player who brings a new point of view, but also needs to be integrated within the team to maintain chemistry.

Korey at the Six Invitational 2019 (via Peter Chau)

Having started his Siege career with Movistar Riders and then having been signed by Natus Vincere, Korey has certainly made large strides in the game, and now he moves on to another challenge that is likely to yield better long-term rewards than Na’Vi did.

To learn more, SiegeGG spoke to Korey about his move:

---

LeStream Esport will now go with this roster to the Allied Esports Minor in Las Vegas next weekend from the 7th of June onwards. Catch them in action to see how Korey fits in with his new team and if LeStream can break their performance curse at offline events.