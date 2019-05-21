NA Transfers: Latest Updates - Post Season 9

As SiegeGG’s hub for all roster changes in the transfer window between Season 9 and 10 of the Pro League, this page will be regularly updated with the latest transfer news. Check back here to keep up to date with all upcoming changes in the North American region and keep up to date with the other three regions on the APAC, EU and LATAM threads.

Summary of Changes So Far

Rogue - Reaper joins Rogue as analyst

Excelerate Gaming - Roster's contract lapse, Shlongii leaves, Pojoman back to coach, Beaulo and Merc join, Team SoloMid acquires roster

Spacestation Gaming - Fultz replaces Bryan

DarkZero Esports - Jarvis leaves, Hyper joins

Rise Nation - Hyper leaves, Krazy dropped, Factor and DotD4sh join

'92 Dream Team - Drip dropped, PiXeL joins

Roster Changes

June 16th: Team SoloMid Acquires ex-Excelerate Gaming

The roster previously known as Excelerate Gaming and Pojo's Dojo has been acquired by the massive North American organisation of Team SoloMid (TSM).

After being promoted to the Pro League following a victory in the Challenger League during Season 8, this roster somewhat struggled in the top tier of competitive R6 as they finished sixth in the Pro League last season. Now, following the two major pickups of Beaulo and Merc, the lineup has been acquired by TSM just two days before Season 10 kicks off in North America as the organisation both likely saw the promise of the lineup, and was keen to get in the next lineup of revenue-shared organisation skins.

TSM was founded in 2011 around the community website SoloMid.Net and quickly become one of the top teams in League of Legends as they were the only team to qualify to all of the first seven LoL World Championships and all of the first ten NA LCS Finals. The organisation now also holds rosters in games such as Paladins, Fortnite, Hearthstone, Overwatch, Rocket League and Apex Legends and now steps into the R6 scene with the lineup of Achieved, Beaulo, Krusher, Merc, biolog1cs and Pojoman (their coach). Their debut game within this organisation will be against the only remaining orgless roster in NA, EU or LATAM Pro League, '92 Dream Team, on Monday.

June 15th: PiXeL Joins '92 Dream Team

Muteeb "PiXeL" Chaudary previously played on Vicious Gaming, later known as Elevate during Seasons 8 and 9 of the Challenger League finishing third and sixth respectively. He now joins the orgless roster of '92 Dream Team to replace Drip just two days before their Pro League debut against ex-Excelerate Gaming.

June 10th: '92 Dream Team Drops Drip

After winning last season's Challenger League to qualify for the Pro League, Adam "Drip" Kolodkin, previously known as Yardy, has been kicked from '92 Dream Team just a week before their Pro League debut.

Drip was first noticed in the Six Invitational qualifier where his team finished joint seventh after falling to DarkZero Esports in a hilarious matchup cast by a number of professional players. Since then he his team was picked up by Vicious Gaming for most of Season 9 of the Challenger League for which they finished in fourth before defeating both Organized Chaos and the Susquehanna Soniqs in the playoffs to make it to the Pro League. Most recently his team returned to the '92 Dream Team name and attended the Vegas Minor event where they defeated Soniqs once again as well as Rise Nation but fell to PENTA, Liquid and Team oNe.

Now as Drip leaves the team the famously aggressive team will be looking for a player with just a week to go before their Pro League debut on Monday.

June 7th: Factor and DotD4sh Join Rise Nation

After days of rumors and baits running around in the community. Rise Nation has finally announced the additions of Abdullah "Factor" R. and Mason "DotD4sh" Brasher, replacing the likes of Paul "Hyper" Kontopanagiotis joined DarkZero last week and Giuliano "Krazy" Solon who announced that he was "dropped" a few days after Hyper's departure was announced.

Factor started his career during North America's Challenger League Season 10, where he started the season with Tunez Squad, but after failing to reach the playoffs Organised Chaos would pick him up looking to regain momentum in their playoffs run. Unfortunately, oC would go on to lose against 92' Dream Team ending their Pro League hopes and eventually disbanding the team.

DotD4sh, on the other hand, goes way back, having his first appearance as an underage beneath the spotlight at Dreamhack Austin 2018, where he played under Disrupt Gaming alongside Hyper, Yoggah, Ghoxt, Skittlz, and Beaulo behind them as their coach. During that weekend Disrupt would get achieve one of the biggest upsets in Siege history by defeating Evil Geniuses 2-0 and making it all the way to the semi-finals losing in an eventual rematch vs EG.

The teams next game will be later today at the Allied Esports Las Vegas Minor which starts at 3:00 pm EST.

June 4th: Beaulo and Merc Join ex-Excelerate Gaming, Schlongii Leaves

"Beaulo" and Bryan "Merc" Wrzek have joined the orgless NA roster previously known as ExG for Season 10 of the Pro League as Owen "Pojoman" Mitura moves back to a coaching role and Brandon "Shlongii" Escamilla departs.

Beaulo is best known as a content creator for Spacestation who's previous competitive experience includes winning CCS Season 3 while on Disrupt Black, while Merc joins from last seasons Challenger League contenders of Organised Chaos. As they join ex-ExG the roster will be saying goodbye to Shlongii as he leaves the roster after ten months on the lineup.

The teams next game will be when the Pro League resumes in a few weeks time as they hope this new lineup can boost them up from their sixth-place finish last season.

June 1st: Rise Nation Drops Krazy

After being relegated from the Pro League in Season 9 the Rise Nation player of Giuliano "Krazy" Solon has left the roster.

Krazy began his career in Season 7 on Obey Alliance finishing joint fifth that season before joining Noble esports for Season 8. Here he attended both DreamHack Montreal and the US Nationals LAN Finals finishing joint fifth once again as well as finishing the Pro League in seventh place. At the beginning of Season 9, his team left their organization to go by "OrgLess" for three months before he left the team to join Rise Nation alongside Acid causing the disband of the Pro League lineup.

Now, following the demotion of Rise Nation to the Challenger League after a seventh-place finish in the season, Krazy has left the team putting their future in doubt. Rise Nation's next game is in the Vegas Minor next Friday against Team Vitality where we'll likely see the replacements to Krazy and Hyper in action.

May 29th: Hyper Joins DarkZero Esports

Following the departure of Sam "Jarvis" Jarvis yesterday, Paul "Hyper" Kontopanagiotis has joined the second-seeded team in North America for Season 10.

Despite a weak season from his team, Hyper was one of the standout players across Season 9 with him achieving the third highest KD in North America at 1.47 and the joint highest rating across the three main regions alongside Pyscho at 1.29 which has clearly caught the eyes of one of the top teams in his region. Read our full coverage of this change including comments from Jordan "BKN" Soojian, the coach of DarkZero Esports, right here!

May 28th: Jarvis Leaves DarkZero Esports

Sam "Jarvis" Jarvis has left DarkZero after one of the rosters most successful seasons to date.

Jarvis joined this roster at the beginning of 2018 and has been with them through the organisations of FlipSid3 Tactics, SK gaming and DarkZero Gaming with limited success. His only LAN appearances in this time came at DreamHack Montreal, in which they came forth, and the most recent Pro League Finals in which they lost in the quarter-finals. Prior to this Jarvis played on teams such as Continuum, now known as Evil Geniuses, and Most Wanted in which he qualified for the Season 3 Pro League Finals, finishing in joint third.

Now the reigning Canadian champion leaves DarkZero with both his replacement and possible future destination unknown. DarkZero's next matchup will be against the APAC team of Aerowolf in the Vegas Minor next weekend where their new lineup will debut.

May 27th: Fultz Replaces Bryan on Spacestation Gaming

The ex-Organised Chaos player of Alec "Fultz" Fultz has joined Spacestation Gaming ahead of their Vegas Minor appearance as well as Season 10 of the Pro League to replace Bryan "Bryan" Agema.

Fultz joined Organised Chaos at the beginning of Season 9 and helped the team progress through the qualifiers to make it into the North American region of the Challenger League. Here the team continued in dominating form for some months winning the Siege Rivals tournament and making a name for themselves, however, their team fell just as quickly as they rose. The roster went from being almost unbeaten to losing a large number of their games across the CCS, USN and the Challenger League falling short in each competition. This didn’t, however, hurt Fultz’s stats as he earnt a remarkable +41 spread across the Challenger League season, a performance which has now earned him a spot at Spacestation Gaming.

Leaving SSG, however, is Bryan whose had a much busier last few seasons with him moving from Rogue to SSG to OrgLess back to SSG and now back to being a free agent all since the Paris Major. While he did achieve some very notable results in his time on Rogue, such as joint third-place finishes at the Paris Major, DreamHack Austin and the 2018 Six Invitational, he has found no such success since with his only LAN appearances -- at Dreamhack Montreal and the USN -- both leading to very early exits.

Fultz's debut game on this roster will be at the Vegas Minor on June 7th against Chaos Esports Club as they hope to book their spot at the upcoming Six Major in the same venue they bootcamp in.

May 19th: Reaper Joins Rogue as Analyst

Rogue has announced the signing of Reaper as an analyst to supplement their coach, Ranger. Reaper was formerly part of the Mock-it Esports roster up until the end of the first half of Season 9 of the Pro League. When the Mock-it roster had been bought out by Natus Vincere, Reaper had not been signed alongside the players, and had been looking for a team since.

In the downtime, Reaper released many videos on YouTube where he analysed past Pro League games, and these videos were well received by the community. With his analysis ability on display, Rogue were evidently interested in improving upon their fourth-placing in Season 9 with him on board.

May 19th: [NA] Excelerate Gaming Roster's Contracts Lapse

Excelerate Gaming's roster has left their organisation after a mixed Season 9 of the Pro League. The team will now be looking for representation, and is likely to find a good organisation to represent. The move comes after a controversy with the Excelerate Gaming Call of Duty roster, which may indicate troubles with the organisation as a whole and may be a reason behind this split.

Excelerate finished in 6th place in the NA Pro League this season with four wins and eight losses, though the addition of Owen "Pojoman" Mitura gave them a significant boost in the second half of the season. They will be looking to build upon that strength for the next season and will be seeking to secure an organisation that matches their ambition.