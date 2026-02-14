100 Thieves to join Rainbow Six Siege in Year 11

100 Thieves will join Rainbow Six Siege’s esports ecosystem in Year 11, as revealed by Ubisoft at the Rainbow Six Siege Esports Panel held during the Six Invitational 2026.

Formed by the former OpTic Gaming Call of Duty player Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, 100 Thieves is one of the most popular esports brands in North America. The former player is 100 Thieves’ co-owner, a title he shares with Dan Gilbert (Cleveland Cavaliers), Drake, Scooter Braun, Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, Jack “CouRageJD” Dunlop, and Jack “NiceWigg” Martin.

The addition of the esports and life-style brand is described as a huge success for Rainbow Six Siege’s esports ecosystem. It’s not the only good news for North America as the R6 Share Program is expanding there with the promotion of Shopify Rebellion, whose status has changed from Affiliate to Partnered esports organization.

With 100 Thieves also joining the R6 Share Program as a Partnered brand, this means North America currently has seven Partnered esports organizations, including M80, Spacestation, DarkZero Esports, Cloud9, and Wildcard, as well as 100 Thieves and Shopify Rebellion.

Whilst the addition of 100 Thieves into the Rainbow Six Siege esports scene has been confirmed, the organization’s first roster hasn’t been announced yet.

It’s also worth mentioning that, during an interview with SiegeGG held in June 2025, James “JJ” Letkovsky mentioned having held talks with 100 Thieves, back when JJ and Co hadn’t joined ENVY yet.

In other news, Virtus.pro’s position in the R6 Share Program also got upgraded as they are now a Partnered team, after spending Year 10 as an Affiliated brand.