Best Noise-Canceling Gaming Headset: Top 5 picks

In gaming, a headset is often essential for positional awareness and, more broadly, a fully immersive experience. But what if you live in a busy household, or you just want to completely escape into your game world, and need to block out distractions? That’s where active noise cancellation (ANC) comes in.

Some argue that ANC in a gaming headset is unnecessary, or even a drawback, since it can alter the frequency response and slightly affect sound quality. However, the examples above show why ANC can be a game-changer for many players and be absolutely necessary in certain scenarios.

Luckily, some manufacturers get it, resulting in a small but impressive range of ANC-capable gaming headsets on the market today. To save you from sorting through the noise, this guide highlights five standout noise-canceling gaming headsets, evaluated on features, price, reviews, and in some cases, our own hands-on experience.

Best Noise-Canceling Gaming Headset: Quick List

Top 5 Noise-Canceling Headsets Best wireless headset SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro See Price Read More Drivers 40mm Neodymium Magnetic Connectivity Wireless (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 Compatibility PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, ROG Ally, Steamdeck, Mobile, Mac Weight 337 grams Best wired headset Razer Blackshark V2 X See Price Read More Drivers 50mm TriForce Connectivity Wired (3.5mm) Compatibility Xbox, PS5, PS4, PC, Mac, Mobile Weight 240 grams Best budget headset OneOdio Focus A1 Pro See Price Read More Drivers 40mm Dynamic Connectivity Bluetooth 6.0 Compatibility PC, Mobile Weight 200 grams Best mid-range headset Razer Opus X See Price Read More Drivers 40mm Custom-tuned Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 Compatibility Mobile and Bluetooth-supported Systems+ Weight 270 grams Best premium headset SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite See Price Read More Drivers 40mm Carbon Fiber Connectivity Wireless (2.4GHz), Bluetooth V5.3 + LE Audio Compatibility PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Mac, Switch, Mobile, Meta Quest Weight 380 grams

What Makes a Great Noise-Canceling Gaming Headset

A great noise-canceling gaming headset should block out sound effectively, but without compromising sound quality too much. The result you should find is that constant background noise like fans, traffic, or chatter should all be barely audible when wearing a great noise-canceling set.

Sound quality still matters, though. Clear mids and highs help you detect footsteps and directional cues, while controlled bass prevents explosions from overpowering important audio. Strong positional accuracy is also important for FPS games, especially to ensure you can react quickly and confidently.

Comfort is essential for long sessions, so lightweight materials, breathable ear cushions, and balanced clamping force make a big difference. Also, a high-quality microphone with background noise suppression is key for keeping your communication crisp and distraction-free.

Finally, reliable connectivity, low latency, and solid build durability ensure consistent performance whether you're gaming at home or on the go.

Product Breakdown

Let's dive in...

Best wireless headset SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Premium wireless gaming headset with ANC, spatial audio, dual connectivity, swappable batteries, and powerful EQ software. Buy from AmazonBuy from SteelSeries

Why we chose the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro

Wireless headsets are commonplace these days, but although many have been released in recent years, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro still remains one of the very best wireless gaming headsets you can buy.

Of course, it features ANC, but it also has a Transparency mode if you do end up in situations where paying attention to your surroundings is necessary. For example, you're home alone and want to listen out for a delivery instead of being fully locked into your gaming sessions; this headset's Transparency setting has you covered.

Elsewhere, it features SteelSeries High-Res Capable Drivers that offer 360-degree spatial sound to ensure every footstep, no matter the direction, can be heard, tracked, and quickly followed to stop you from losing out in close-quarters battles. You can fine-tune things, though, via SONAR software, which features gaming’s first parametric EQ to allow you to amplify footsteps, reloads, or whatever helps you win.

Connectivity is another major win here, with the Arctis Nova Pro offering dual USB connection support across PC, Mac, PlayStation, Switch, VR, and more. You also get the option to go simultaneous with 2.4GHz and Bluetooth mixing game and mobile audio.

Conveniently, it comes with two swappable batteries as well, which means there's barely any downtime when using this thing. And yes, its price is a little high, but as already said, it remains one of the most competitive wireless gaming headsets around, especially with ANC.

Best wired headset Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired gaming headset with passive noise cancellation, rich 50mm drivers, clear mic, and low-latency performance. Buy from AmazonBuy from Walmart

Why we chose the Razer BlackShark V2 X

Okay, the Razer BlackShark V2 X isn't technically an ANC headset (though Razer does offer those, with an option from them coming up), but your options are really limited if you prefer the no-latency benefits of being wired. While the BlackShark V2 doesn't come with ANC, it does feature what Razer calls 'Advanced Passive Noise Cancellation'.

This unique passive cancellation is achieved with special closed earcups that are designed to fully cover your ears to block out everything going on around you. These full-cover cups are also aided by plush cushions that form a closer seal for greater sound isolation. The result is something very similar to ANC, with distracting background noise blocked out effectively.

Credit: Razer

Going back a bit, this headset is a wired one, meaning there are no concerns with battery life or latency. It also features 50mm TriForce drivers, which, thanks to custom-tuning of each driver as though there are three, essentially guarantee richer trebles, brighter sound, and powerful bass.

It also comes with Razer's own HyperClear Cardioid Mic, which offers exceptional clarity on voice pickup, and even has its own noise cancellation tech to block out outside interference from causing communication mishaps. The mic itself is attached to a bendable arm, allowing you to position it somewhere that's both comfortable and optimal for clearer comms.

That's just scratching the surface of what is an exceptional wired gaming headset. Yes, it doesn't have ANC, but its 'Advanced Passive Noise Cancellation' more than makes up for anything lost in that regard.

Best budget headset OneOdio Focus A1 Pro Affordable on-ear headset with ANC, lightweight comfort, decent directional audio, EQ adjustments, and convenient controls. Buy from AmazonBuy from eBay

Why we chose the OneOdio Focus A1 Pro

While it’s not technically a gaming headset, the OneOdio Focus A1 Pro is so budget-friendly for an ANC set that it's hard to ignore, even when you're after something specifically game-ready.

The first point of interest is its on-ear design rather than over-ear, which may not be everyone’s first choice. However, having used this set myself, I can confidently say it's surprisingly comfortable for an on-ear build, which is probably helped by it being impressively lightweight. While the adjustable headband can feel a bit stiff at first, especially when trying to tweak it while wearing it, once set, the fit is secure and easy to live with.

For under $40, the inclusion of ANC is genuinely impressive. The difference between ANC on and off is noticeable, and at this price point, that feature alone makes the headset stand out. Directional audio is solid for casual listening, and while the bass is slightly lackluster, a small EQ adjustment can easily enhance the low end.

Finally, it has conveniently placed controls on the front of the right ear cup, which allow for quick in-game adjustments. This practicality, alongside its design, portability, and remarkable value in the ANC space, makes it a strong contender for anyone after ANC at an affordable price.

Best mid-range headset Razer Opus X Wireless ANC headset with low-latency Bluetooth, Quick Attention mode, balanced 40mm audio, and built-in microphone. Buy from AmazonBuy from Razer

Why we chose the Razer Opus X

Wireless ANC headsets are everywhere now, as shown by this list, but finding one that balances price and performance isn’t always simple. The Razer Opus X makes a strong case for itself, though, as a sleek, mid-range option that delivers immersive sound without pushing into premium territory.

Its feedforward ANC does an impressive job of cutting out background distractions, whether you’re gaming, commuting, or working from home. And in moments where you need awareness instead of isolation, you can activate Quick Attention Mode to let outside sound back in instantly. It's essentially a 'Transparency' setting that ensures you're not cut off from the world if you don't want to be.

Connectivity comes via Bluetooth 5.0, offering a stable, energy-efficient wireless experience. More importantly for gamers, enabling Gaming Mode drops latency to just 60ms, keeping audio and visuals closely synced when playing or streaming over Bluetooth-supported devices.

Sound-wise, it boasts 40mm drivers that are designed to provide a lively, balanced sound profile, with clear highs and mids and a bass just punchy enough without overwhelming with the sounds of explosions and so on.

It also features a built-in microphone for calls and chat, all while maintaining a clean, minimal look without a boom arm. And though it may skip THX certification and a few premium extras, for the price, the Razer Opus X offers effective ANC, low-latency performance, and well-rounded audio in one stylish package.

Best premium headset SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite Premium wireless headset with hi-res audio, AI mic clarity, long battery, comfort, and immersive ANC performance. Buy from AmazonBuy from SteelSeries

Why we chose the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite

Back to SteelSeries and the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite, specifically, which genuinely backs up some of its bold claims with impressive performance. This is, arguably, the best ANC gaming headset on the market right now, even though it comes with quite a large price tag (around $600).

Let’s start with the headline feature: ANC that’s independently tested to be up to 42% more powerful than key rivals, reducing as much as 89% of background noise. So, if battling through a loud household or traveling, this headset ensures almost total isolation from outside interference. But it also has a Transparency mode, so you can quickly let the outside world back in when needed.

Credit: SteelSeries

Sound quality is on another level. Certified Hi-Res Wireless Audio with 96kHz/24-bit processing and LC3+ codec ensures ultra-fidelity with minimal compression. Meanwhile, the custom carbon fiber drivers with a brass surround ring are designed to deliver fast response, low distortion, and pinpoint spatial accuracy, so footsteps, reloads, and subtle environmental cues are placed exactly where they should be.

Finally, for this guide (though there's so much more to uncover on its product page), is OmniPlay multi-source mixing. This lets you connect and blend up to four devices at once, including PC, console, and mobile, without degrading audio quality. Plus, it has an AI-powered noise-rejecting mic with dual mic modes and a hot-swappable Infinite Power System with two batteries for zero downtime. The result is a headset that defines what 'elite' really means.

How We Test Gaming Headsets

When testing a headset, we evaluate design, comfort, durability, connectivity, compatibility, and overall in-game performance. For noise cancellation specifically, we focus on how well it blocks out distractions and keeps you locked in to the on-screen action.

Audio performance is the top priority, of course, even with ANC being a factor. As such, we test positional accuracy and clarity to ensure you can pinpoint footsteps, doors, gunfire, etc. We also assess microphone quality, checking that callouts stay clear and free of background noise.

Where relevant, we test battery life, wireless latency, surround sound or EQ features, and any competitive extras. And, if hands-on testing isn’t possible, we compare trusted user feedback and community impressions from sources like Reddit to see how each model in contention to feature in a list performs in real-world scenarios.

Final Thoughts

Whether you prioritize total isolation, competitive precision, or budget-friendly immersion, there’s an ANC headset here to elevate your setup. The right choice comes down to how and where you play.

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