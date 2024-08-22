Best PC for Rainbow Six Siege: Top 5 picks

Although Rainbow Six Siege has been around for a few years, its system requirements are still more demanding than you might expect. While it’s not as resource-intensive as some AAA giants like Call of Duty, not every desktop is equipped to handle the game smoothly. If you want to get the most out of Siege and enjoy a seamless first-person experience, investing in a top-tier PC is essential.

This guide is here to walk you through five outstanding pre-built options that align perfectly with the game's recommended system requirements. Some of these, like the powerful CORSAIR ONE a600, go above and beyond, making them ideal for not only Siege but also other games and everyday tasks.

Whether you're hunting for a new PC specifically for Siege or want something versatile for a range of uses, this list has got you covered. We've factored in price, reviews, and specs to ensure each option is a solid choice for your gaming setup and operator of choice.

What is the Best PC for Rainbow Six Siege?

One of the best options overall is the HP Omen 30L, but there are more budget-friendly picks and more listed below...

For gaming and daily use HP Omen 30L This well-balanced PC delivers strong performance, generous storage, and multitasking power—exceeding Siege’s requirements without compromising affordability or functionality. Buy from AmazonBuy from eBay

Why we chose the HP Omen 30L

Finding a PC that balances both performance and storage at an affordable price can be quite a challenge. Many options tend to prioritize one aspect over the other, but HP’s Omen 30L defies this trend.

This PC offers a range of configurations, but even the base model listed on Amazon US easily surpasses the recommended requirements for Siege. It comes equipped with a six-core AMD Ryzen 5 5600G processor paired with an 8GB AMD Radeon RX 6600XT graphics card. This combination delivers impressive speeds of up to 4.4 GHz, significantly outpacing the 3.1 GHz provided by the AMD FX-8120 CPU recommended by Ubisoft.

The HP Omen 30L also offers ample storage options: a 1TB M.2 SSD if purchased through Amazon US, or a combination of a 512GB SSD and a 2TB HDD in the UK. Both setups provide more than enough space to handle the game’s 85.5GB requirements, with plenty of room left for the rest of your library. Additionally, both configurations come with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, ensuring this PC can effortlessly manage multiple tasks at once, helping it deliver smooth, uninterrupted action no matter what you are running alongside Siege.

Budget-friendly gaming HP Victus 15L This budget-friendly gaming PC exceeds Siege's requirements with solid specs, offering smooth gameplay performance at an affordable price under $500 (typically). Buy from AmazonBuy from eBay

Why we chose the HP Victus 15L

Rainbow Six Siege doesn’t demand a top-of-the-line gaming PC to run smoothly. While you will need something that goes a bit beyond the average, there are budget-friendly options that more than get the job done, like HP’s Victus 15L.

You can find various configurations depending on where you shop, but even the most basic models comfortably meet the game’s minimum system requirements.

Take the Walmart listing, for instance. It pairs an AMD Ryzen 5 5600G CPU (speeds up to 3.9 GHz) with an 8GB AMD RX6400 GPU, alongside 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. These specs not only meet but often exceed Ubisoft’s recommendations—all for under $500 at the time of writing. That’s a solid deal for a gaming PC capable of delivering smooth Siege gameplay, provided it's paired with one of the best monitors for Rainbow Six.

Best mid-range option ASUS ROG G22CH This compact, powerful PC features strong specs, liquid cooling, and efficient performance—ideal for AAA gaming and long-term, space-saving setups. Buy from AmazonBuy from eBay

Why we chose the ASUS ROG G22CH

If you're willing to invest a bit more and want a PC that packs a punch, the ASUS ROG G22CH is definitely worth considering.

The Amazon US model comes equipped with an Intel Core i5-13400F processor, reaching speeds of up to 4.6 GHz, paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. With 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, this machine not only meets Siege's requirements but can also handle most AAA games' requirements with ease.

But the G22CH isn’t just about raw power—it’s also impressively compact. Measuring 4.53 inches wide and 11.3 inches tall, it saves valuable desk space, leaving more room for peripherals like one of the best headsets for Siege. Plus, with its liquid cooling system, the PC can stay cool even when the action on the screen heats up. This can help to ensure long-term performance and reliability to keep you playing Siege and winning games for years to come.

High-end choice CORSAIR ONE a600 Flagship gaming PC with cutting-edge CPU, RTX graphics, massive storage, quiet cooling, and future-proof performance. Buy from AmazonBuy from CORSAIR

Why we chose the CORSAIR ONE a600

Stepping up to the elite tier, the Corsair ONE a600 stands out as a true flagship gaming PC. Encased in a sleek aluminum chassis with FSC-certified panels and customizable front lighting, it delivers both premium aesthetics and uncompromising power.

At its core, this particular model comes equipped with AMD’s Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, NVIDIA’s next-generation GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card built on the Blackwell architecture with DLSS 4, and a massive 64GB of DDR5 memory. This hardware pairing provides exceptional performance that can handle Rainbow Six Siege at ultra settings with ease, while also offering plenty of headroom for demanding modern titles, competitive play, and multitasking.

With a spacious 4TB of total NVMe SSD storage, load times are virtually nonexistent, and you’ll have ample room for your game library and other applications.

Even though this level of power goes far beyond what Siege strictly requires, the Corsair ONE a600 justifies its premium status with advanced engineering and thoughtful features. Dual 240mm liquid coolers keep both the CPU and GPU running at optimal temperatures, ensuring consistently high performance with impressively quiet operation.

Ultimately, the Corsair ONE a600 can dominate any game, not just R6, with enough future-proofing for your setup for the most demanding games and workloads for years to come.

Small and compact Intel NUC 12 This ultra-compact mini PC delivers powerful gaming performance, top-tier specs, and extensive connectivity options, perfect for space-saving, high-end setups. Buy from AmazonBuy from Walmart

Why we chose the Intel NUC 12

We’ve covered a few compact PCs so far, but none quite as small as the mighty Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast Mini PC. Measuring just 9.1 by 7.1 by 2.4 inches, it’s the most compact option we’ve discussed, making it a fantastic choice for maximizing your desk space.

Don’t let its small size fool you—this mini PC packs a serious punch. The Amazon US configuration comes equipped with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor, 32GB of DDR4 RAM (expandable up to 64GB), and a lightning-fast 1TB dual-channel PCIe 4.0 SSD. It also features a unique 16GB GDDR6 Intel Arc A770M graphics card, which holds its own against NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3060. These robust specs ensure you’ll be able to run Siege and other demanding games without a hitch.

Despite its compact form, the Intel NUC 12 doesn’t skimp on connectivity. It offers a wide array of ports, including an HDMI 2.1 for 4K, 120Hz console gaming, two DisplayPort 2.0 ports, and two Thunderbolt 4s alongside USB4 Type-C ports. With this setup, you’ll have no problem connecting all of your gameplay-improving peripherals, like one of the best controllers for Siege, and dominating the competition with ease.

Best PCs for Siege: Factors to Consider When Buying

GPU Power : Look for a mid-to-high-end GPU (e.g., AMD RX 460 (2 GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti (2 GB), or better) for high FPS and smooth gameplay.

: Look for a mid-to-high-end GPU (e.g., AMD RX 460 (2 GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti (2 GB), or better) for high FPS and smooth gameplay. CPU Performance : A strong CPU (e.g., AMD Ryzen 3 1200 @ 3.1 GHz, Intel Core i5-4590 @ 3.3 GHz, or better) is critical for consistent frame rates, especially in competitive play.

: A strong CPU (e.g., AMD Ryzen 3 1200 @ 3.1 GHz, Intel Core i5-4590 @ 3.3 GHz, or better) is critical for consistent frame rates, especially in competitive play. RAM : 16GB DDR4 RAM or better (minimum 8GB) for multitasking and optimal performance.

: 16GB DDR4 RAM or better (minimum 8GB) for multitasking and optimal performance. Storage : SSD (preferably NVMe) for fast game load times and system responsiveness.

: SSD (preferably NVMe) for fast game load times and system responsiveness. Cooling and Airflow : Good cooling solutions help maintain stable performance during long gaming sessions.

: Good cooling solutions help maintain stable performance during long gaming sessions. Monitor Compatibility : Ensure the PC can support 144Hz or higher refresh rates for competitive advantage.

: Ensure the PC can support 144Hz or higher refresh rates for competitive advantage. Build Quality & Warranty: Reliable components and support matter for long-term use.

Final Thoughts

No matter your budget or setup preferences, there’s a pre-built PC here to elevate your Rainbow Six Siege experience.

Get ready to gear up, drop in, and dominate your matches with ease!

Stay tuned to Siege.gg for more gaming setup guides and Rainbow Six Siege news!