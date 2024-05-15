XDefiant preload: How to download early

With launch day fast approaching, players are turning their attention to the XDefiant preload process.

Following several delays, Ubisoft's free-to-play arena shooter is ready to fire and players are eagerly waiting to pick a faction and load into the battlefield at the earliest possible moment. To avoid any waiting around, players can download the game ahead of time and we've got everything you need to know.

In this guide, find everything about how to preload XDefiant before the servers are switched on.

XDefiant preload date and time

The XDefiant preload window opened on May 16th, 2024 at 10 AM PT / 6 PM BST / 1 PM ET, five days before the release date. This means players had the ability to download the game ahead of its launch on May 21st, 2024.

How to preload XDefiant on PC

Preloading XDefiant on PC is an extremely straightforward process. Head to the Ubisoft store and start downloading it from there. The game isn't available on Steam so players have to use Ubisoft Connect in order to play on PC.

How to preload XDefiant on Xbox

Preloading XDefiant on Xbox is just as easy as picking a weapon from the gun list. Head to the XDefiant store page on Series X and Series S consoles and hit the download button to start preloading it.

Once complete, XDefiant will appear in the library ready to play when the release date rolls around.

How to preload XDefiant on PS5

Similar to Xbox, preloading XDefiant is very easy. Head to the PlayStation store and select the download option. That's all there is to it. As it's a free-to-play game, there's no pre-order option to gain access to the preload like some paid titles.

XDefiant file size

According to Ubisoft, the XDefiant file size is approximately 65GB. This figure is recommended to run at higher resolutions on high-end PCs so the size could vary depending on the platform.

65 GB isn't too bad considering the huge size of other titles and with a few days to complete the preload, players are guaranteed to be ready for action when Ubisoft gives the green light.