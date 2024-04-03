XDefiant aiming for May 2024 release date, leaker claims

XDefiant has been in a loop of constant delays after the beta periods that took place last year. However, a new release date might be in the books if the next test session brings positive results.

According to the leaker UBI_Frax, the studio plans to release the game on Monday, May 13. Although releasing a game on a Monday seems a bit strange, the source is a well-known Rainbow Six Siege leaker who has a very good track record, with their most recent leak being the new Halo skin for Frost.

The information was shared publicly by the TxDefiant account on X (formerly Twitter), as you can see down below:

As the post mentions, this date is subject to change, as the studio previously announced that they are first running a 12-hour stress test session to see if the game is ready for release. If anything goes wrong, developers will probably end up delaying it even further.

Although the date for the test has yet to be officially announced, it has been confirmed that it will happen on three platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.

The game's director, Mark Rubin, has cited netcode issues as the main reason behind the delays.

However, a recent report from Insider Gaming refutes this claim. According to sources close to the development team, XDefiant's network issues had long been known, but efforts to remedy them were de-prioritized in favor of more content.

