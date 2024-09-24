EUL 2024 Stage 2 Day 8 Roundup: WYLDE upset G2 Esports, VP go flawless against Fnatic

Following the conclusion of the eighth day of action of the Europe League 2024 Stage 2, we have written a roundup of the games so you don't miss out on anything that happened!

Virtus.pro 7-0 Fnatic

Virtus.pro kicked off the eighth playday of the Europe League 2024 Stage 2 with a flawless victory against Fnatic on Chalet. The result came as a shock as Fnatic's previous four games had reached overtime, with the latter three going to maximum overtime.

The Russians ran over the orange roster as they completed a flawless attacking half, with Danila "dan" Dontsov putting the cherry on the cake with a 1v1 clutch while playing Flores in their final attacking round. Eventually, Virtus.pro closed out the game after a 3K by Dmitry "Always" Mitrahovich.

By the end of the match, four of Virtus.pro's players finished the game with perfect KOSTs, except for Danil "JoyStiCK" Gabov, who had a KOST of 71. With a SiegeGG rating of 2.09, dan was the best player of the match, closely followed by Always, who finished with a SiegeGG rating of 1.92.

Meanwhile, all of Fnatic's players finished with negative SiegeGG ratings. The team's IGL Leon "LeonGids" Giddens was the team's best player with a SiegeGG rating of 0.66.

Team Secret 8-6 Into the Breach

Team Secret secured another overtime victory as they defeated Into the Breach on Chalet.

The BLAST R6 Major Manchester quarterfinalists won five of their six defenses mainly thanks to Adrian "Adrian" Tryka, who clutched two rounds while playing Castle.

After swapping sides, Into the Breach looked more comfortable as they won four back-to-back defenses, with Callum "Azzr" Aitchison's 1v2 clutch on round ten leveling the score. Unfortunately for the British-majority roster, Team Secret's first successful attack right after Azzr's play put Into the Breach between a rock and a hard place. As they won their final defense, both teams went to overtime.

Surprisingly, despite both teams having only won two attacks in the game's first twelve rounds, Team Secret kicked off the overtime with a successful attack on Kitchen and Dining. Shortly after, the team coached by Marlon "Twister" Mello closed out the match with a great Bar and Gaming defense.

Wolves Esports 7-4 ENCE

Wolves Esports defeated ENCE after a brilliant individual display by Yannis "Mowwwgli" Dahmani, who scored a SiegeGG rating of 1.75 after collecting a K-D of 16-7 (+9).

The game started with a Mowwwgli ace to give Wolves Esports the team's first defense. However, ENCE temporarily got the lead after winning their next two attacks.

Despite ENCE's reaction, Wolves Esports managed to draw the scoreboard before swapping sides. Eventually, the French-majority roster won the game after closing out four of their five attacks.

WYLDE 8-7 G2 Esports

Last but not least, WYLDE closed out the eighth day of action in the Europe League 2024 Stage 2 with an overtime victory against G2 Esports.

Although both teams had to go until the fifteenth round to decide a winner, WYLDE was the better side for most of the game as G2 Esports stayed alive thanks to their opposition's sloppiness.

The Finn Aleksi "UUNO" Työppönnen finished the match as G2 Esports' second-highest-rated player with a SiegeGG rating of 1.25 mainly thanks to his two clutches. Additionally, right after WYLDE had won their first two attacks, Karl "Alem4o" Zarth and Roberto "Loira" Camargo got G2 Esports a crucial round despite being in a 2v4 situation.

Unfortunately for the Six Invitational 2023 champions, WYLDE ended up winning the match using their opponents' medicine: a clutch. After losing the first overtime round, WYLDE completed the comeback after a 1v1 clutch by Layton "Layton" Goldring on defense and a strong attacking display on the final round of the game.

With a SiegeGG rating of 1.25, Davey "Freq" Hendriks was WYLDE's best player against G2 Esports. However, it's also worth mentioning Ábel "dod0o" Harangi and Antonio "CroqSon" Vázquez performances as they averaged a combined entry balance of 4-0 (+4).